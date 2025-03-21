Shocking: Almudena Cid Says Enough and Takes the Definitive Step with Christian Gálvez

Almudena Cid has left more than one person speechless with the latest and unexpected decision she has made regarding Christian Gálvez. Three years after ending her marriage, the former rhythmic gymnast has chosen to completely detach herself from the writer.

This Thursday, March 20, this well-known Spanish athlete reappeared in Madrid to attend the 20th Anniversary of KIA. An event in which Rafa Nadal has become one of the main protagonists.

As expected, during the corresponding photocall, Almudena Cid had no problem answering all the press's questions. However, there was one exception: questions related to Christian Gálvez.

Everything indicates that, after suffering so much from her well-known sentimental breakup, the former rhythmic gymnast wants to leave this painful topic in the past. This is why she has decided not to talk about the writer in public anymore.

However, showcasing her good relationship with the press, Almudena Cid did not refuse to chat with them about other topics. Among them, Rafa's departure from the tennis courts or her current love life.

There is no doubt that, finally, Almudena Cid has managed to move on from her divorce from Christian Gálvez. Proof of this is the latest statements she has shared exclusively with a team from Europa Press.

During her conversation with the athlete, a reporter from the mentioned news agency was interested in how she is doing, sentimentally speaking. "I'm fine, I'm great, you can tell," replied the former rhythmic gymnast without hesitation.

After announcing the end of her marriage to Christian Gálvez in November 2021, it was very difficult for Almudena Cid to trust in love again. However, it was in 2022 when the athlete and actress regained her excitement thanks to Gerardo Berodia, a former player and footballers' agent.

Meanwhile, regarding Rafa Nadal's departure from tennis, this reporter also wanted to know how she experienced her own retirement from rhythmic gymnastics. "It's a mourning and a process," she assured with sadness.

Nevertheless, Almudena Cid believes that the Mallorcan "has quite solid foundations." "There are situations of athletes who may not have financial or structural support, but the mourning must be navigated. When bad things come, they make us stronger," she added.