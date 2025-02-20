Surprise With What Happened Between Melania Trump and Jeff Bezos, the Famous Owner of Amazon

Melania Trump and Jeff Bezos have left more than a few speechless with the latest information that has emerged about them. It has already been confirmed that they have reached an unexpected agreement to work together.

As of today, Donald Trump's name is making headlines worldwide due to his new term as President of the United States. However, his wife is about to gain even more prominence, all thanks to the new business she has launched with the owner of Amazon.

As it has emerged, Melania Trump has reached a surprising multimillion-dollar agreement with Jeff Bezos and has granted him the license to produce a documentary about her private life. According to reports, the First Lady will pocket a juicy and attractive amount of money from this deal.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the agreement is for 40 million dollars. However, the model and wife of President Trump aims to obtain at least 28 million of that sum.

Additionally, Melania Trump plans to gain more financial benefit by selling sponsorships for this anticipated audiovisual project, which will premiere in theaters and on Amazon Prime at the end of 2025.

According to the portal Radaronline.com, the CEOs of large companies could appear with a special name at the end of the documentary. However, to do so, they must pay at least 10 million dollars. This agreement also includes an invitation to the premiere.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Jeff Bezos, the famous owner of Amazon, had to compete with other streaming platforms to obtain the rights to the docuseries.

Regarding the project, the documentary is expected to have between two and three episodes and closely follow Melania Trump's life. According to the Wall Street Journal, the 40 million dollar investment is the highest Amazon has made in a documentary.

This way, Jeff Bezos, also known as 'the e-commerce giant,' tripled the offer of his closest competitors. With this agreement, Amazon strengthens its commitment to exclusive and high-impact content.

This agreement occurs in a context of rapprochement between the magnate and Melania Trump's husband. In the past, both were involved in several public confrontations, but now everything indicates that they have managed to put their differences behind them.