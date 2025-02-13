Surprise Statement from Manuel 'El Cordobés' and Virginia Troconis: 'I'm Full of…'

Manuel Díaz 'El Cordobés' returns to his social media and announces a new and unexpected statement with the support of his wife, Virginia Troconis. In his new post, the former bullfighter has stated that he is "full of excitement" because life never ceases to surprise him.

There is no doubt that Manuel is going through one of his best moments, both personally and professionally. It was in 2023 when Alba Díaz's father announced through a press release his departure from the bullrings.

| Europa Press

However, despite his retirement from bullfighting, in the following months we have seen Manuel Díaz 'El Cordobés' collaborating on several television programs. So much so that, to this day, he is part of the new team of contestants on El Desafío.

Now, Virginia Troconis's husband has returned to his Instagram profile with a new and revealing post. In it, the former bullfighter has shared a series of images of himself at the facilities of a well-known communication company.

| Instagram, @elcordobesoficial

However, what has most caught the attention of his followers has been the deep personal reflection he has shared with all of them. "Ready for what's coming and full of excitement because life never ceases to surprise me. I'm sure it's because I never stop fighting..." Manuel 'El Cordobés' has written.

Manuel Díaz 'El Cordobés's Latest Reflection Provokes an Immediate Reaction from Virginia Troconis

Minutes after Manuel Díaz 'El Cordobés' stated that he is "full of excitement because life never ceases to surprise me," Virginia Troconis broke her silence on that social network.

| Europa Press

Through a comment, she didn't hesitate to agree with Manuel Díaz: "I can attest to that! Tireless fighter."

As expected, Virginia Troconis wasn't the only one who reacted to his post. His daughter, Alba Díaz, also wanted to dedicate a few words to him, albeit with humor: "You're a youngster."

Meanwhile, several of his followers also wanted to take the opportunity to comment on the matter. "Bravo to brave fighters like you," an Instagram user wrote to him.

"Gorgeous! My favorite bullfighter, 'El Cordobés.' My dream is to meet you, you're super wonderful and, above all, you have a good heart," one of Manuel Díaz 'El Cordobés's biggest fans assured.