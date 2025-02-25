Surprise Statement About Julio Iglesias and Miranda Rynsburger: the Truth Is Now Known

Julio Iglesias's team has issued a statement announcing the release of a book about the legendary singer's life. The Spaniard Who Conquered the World will go on sale next February 24 and promises to reveal the whole truth. Written with a careful prose, the book offers an introspective look at the artist and speaks very clearly about his marriage to Miranda Rijnsburger.

Julio Iglesias reviews the life of a man who has not only conquered stages around the world but has also shared moments with world leaders. He has been friends with the Reagans and the Clintons, has sung for François Mitterrand and has saved a penalty from Alfredo Di Stéfano. His star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is just one of the multiple recognitions that have made him one of the most iconic figures of the 20th century.

| Julio-iglesias

But the work also reflects on his legacy in the digital age. The postmodern irony, the author points out, has immortalized Iglesias in an unexpected way: it has turned him into a meme. His image, his smile and his eternal tan circulate on social media as symbols of a golden age of music and entertainment.

One of the most striking chapters of the book is dedicated to his relationship with Miranda Rijnsburger. The Dutch model came into his life in 1990 when she was 24 years old and her presence marked a turning point. Iglesias was clear from the beginning that she would be his wife. Miranda, on the other hand, needed more time. But just six months later, she was already living in Miami with him.

The Truth About Julio Iglesias and Miranda Rijnsburger

The relationship marked a turning point in the singer's public image. For years, the tabloid press had linked him with women of great beauty and notoriety. However, with Miranda everything changed. "There were no more covers. There were no more flings. It was that drastic," the book describes. The stability he found by her side brought with it a new facet in the artist's life.

| Mediaset

They waited six years to have their first child and twenty to get married. The wedding was a gesture with special meaning: it fulfilled the request of Eduardo Sánchez Junco, the president of ¡Hola!, who on his deathbed asked him to marry in the Church and baptize his children. Julio did so a month later on a day that combined a wedding, baptisms and a Thanksgiving mass.

Beyond his love life, the book reveals the most intimate side of the artist, one that few know. Over time, Iglesias retired to the Bahamas, tired of spending nights in one hundred seventy different beds in a few months. But in his retreat, he didn't find only rest. He also had to face the ghosts of middle age.

Divorce, distance from his family and the feeling that success can be an addiction left their mark. The euphoria of fame and the constant demand to project a perfect image took their toll. "Success as an addiction and that post-coital feeling that comes with satisfied narcissism," the author writes.

Julio Iglesias Opens His Heart

| Europa Press

There was a moment when his career was about to break him. In the eighties, his popularity reached unimaginable heights but also made him rethink many things. The need to protect his private life became increasingly strong.

The Spaniard Who Conquered the World is not a simple tribute to Julio Iglesias. It is a complex portrait, full of light and shadow, that allows a better understanding of the man behind the legend. His life has been a whirlwind of successes, loves and challenges. But above all, it has been the story of someone who knew how to reinvent himself time and again.

The book arrives at a time when the singer's figure continues to be a subject of fascination. With more than eighty years, his legacy is indisputable and this work promises to offer a new perspective on one of the most influential artists of our time.