Surprise in Spain After What No One Imagined About Infanta Sofía Comes to Light

Infanta Sofía has surprised everyone as information that was unknown about her has come to light: she speaks several languages. In addition to the country's own languages, which are Basque, Catalan, and Galician, she also speaks other international ones. As it stands, Sofía is fluent in English, Mandarin Chinese, French, and Arabic.

Infanta Sofía has shown an outstanding level in her linguistic training, standing out as a young polyglot capable of communicating fluently in several languages. Since her childhood, she has received a great education that has given her the ability to communicate with anyone.

| Europa Press

Infanta Sofía's Best-Kept Secret

Infanta Sofía, as the youngest daughter of the kings, is receiving an exclusive and exceptional education. Very soon she will finish high school and begin her university stage. A stage that she will be able to develop at any university she chooses.

A large part of this privilege is owed to the secret that no one imagined about Sofía: she speaks several languages. Since her childhood, she received a bilingual education that included mastery of Spain's co-official languages, such as Catalan, Basque, and Galician. But, in addition, the infanta is perfectly fluent in English, French, and Arabic, which allows her to interact with a great cultural and geographical diversity.

| Europa Press

Her command of Spanish is impeccable, as befits a native, and mastery of Mandarin Chinese is another of Sofía's linguistic qualities. A total of eight languages are what the youngest daughter of Felipe and Letizia speaks with complete fluency.

Until now, this facet of Infanta Sofía regarding languages was completely unknown. While as a member of the royal family she must master the main ones, Leonor's sister goes a step further.

Throughout her academic training, she has taken advantage of learning opportunities in international environments. This has enhanced her ability to acquire new languages effectively and quickly. Sofía has shown that her preparation is not only based on language knowledge but also on her ability to use them naturally.

Infanta Sofía Stands Out Above the Rest

Felipe and Letizia have ensured that their two daughters receive the same education. While Infanta Sofía won't pursue Leonor's military career, she has learned the same languages as her. The future heir to the throne, due to her position, is expected to be able to handle several dialects, but Sofía is not obligated.

However, her passion for literature and languages has led her to acquire the same knowledge as her sister. This fact places the Borbón-Ortiz as the European royalty members who speak and understand the most languages. Therefore, Sofía and Leonor could communicate with the majority of the 195 countries that exist.

| Casa Real

At her young age, Sofía has achieved a level of fluency that places her in a prominent position within the royal family. Even comparing herself to her sister Leonor in terms of her linguistic preparation. In addition to the mentioned languages, the infanta continues to expand her academic training, which could lead her to master more languages in the future.

In fact, it is believed that Infanta Sofía might be starting to study German. A language that is increasingly important in the globalized world.

Without a doubt, all this knowledge will allow her to navigate different contexts with ease. Especially when representing the Royal House in the official events she has scheduled.

Language learning is a crucial skill today and an added value for a promising future. In Sofía's case, her future is guaranteed, but it doesn't hurt to acquire new knowledge that allows her to communicate with anyone.