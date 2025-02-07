Surprise at What Susanna Griso Has Said About Julia Otero's Ex-Husband: 'He Was My…'

The world of journalism is full of stories of collaboration and mutual support among colleagues. However, we rarely hear such sincere gratitude as that expressed by Susanna Griso last Saturday about Ramon Pellicer on the show Col·lapse.

Pellicer, a renowned journalist and ex-husband of Julia Otero, was the star guest of the night. Nevertheless, Griso's words quickly captured all the attention. Especially because they revealed how a gesture of support in her early years allowed her to get to where she is today.

Surprise at what Susanna Griso has said about Julia Otero's ex

Ramon Pellicer has been a prominent name in the media in Catalonia. With his extensive career, he has left a mark both in radio and television. He is known for his professionalism and the way he has guided new generations of journalists.

Among those generations was Susanna Griso, who, like many, started in journalism with small steps. However, over time, she has managed to become one of the most recognized figures on television, hosting her own show on Antena 3.

In her appearance on Col·lapse, Susanna Griso fondly recalled her early days in the world of television. "Ramon was my boss," she shared. At that time, they both worked in radio, and Pellicer encouraged her to try her luck in television.

Despite her doubts, he suggested she audition for a very limited casting, in which only three women participated. Griso confessed that after the test, she didn't have high expectations, but to her surprise, they called her.

"I will be eternally grateful to Ramon because he decisively bet on me, helped me to trust, and I learned a lot by his side," she expressed. Thus, it is evident that Pellicer played an essential role in the takeoff of Susanna Griso's career.

A gratitude that speaks of more than work

In her words, Griso also made it clear that beyond the professional relationship, Pellicer's figure was key to her personal growth. The gesture of trusting her from the very beginning was a boost that allowed her to make an important leap in her career.

Although Pellicer is known for his professional life, it is also worth remembering that he was the husband of Julia Otero, another of the great figures in journalism. A fact that adds an extra layer of interest to his public figure.