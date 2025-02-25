The Surprise News of Aracely Arámbula, Luis Miguel's Ex-wife: 'there Is Nothing'

Aracely Arámbula has revealed information related to her eldest son, from her relationship with singer Luis Miguel. The Mexican actress addressed the rumors suggesting that Miki will follow in his father's footsteps as a singer. "The truth is that no, for the moment there is nothing like that," she stated, denying that the young man will take to the stage.

The ex of the Sun of Mexico replied to the press's questions at the presentation of Perfume de Gardenia, the play in which she participates. The truth is that the actress's statements contradict the words of businessman Antonio Pérez Garibay. He claimed that the young man, son of Luis Miguel, is already prepared to make his musical debut worldwide.

However, after listening to Aracely Arámbula, it is clear that her children will take more time to appear publicly.

Aracely Arámbula Denies That Her Eldest Son Will Follow His Father's Footsteps

Following the media stir caused by Pérez Garibay's statements, Arámbula insists that her children are focused on their studies.

"They have forbidden me to talk about them," she stated about the message Miki and Daniel have conveyed to her. "They themselves told me: 'Enough, we don't want to know anything'..." the actress insisted during the conversation, firm in her decision to respect what the teenagers have asked of her.

It should be remembered that this stance the young people have expressed is not new. Last year, there was talk of both of them being uninterested in the cameras. Although Aracely would like to be able to post images of her children on social media, she respects their decision.

Aracely Arámbula Insists That Her Children Want to Stay Out of the Media Spotlight

Additionally, Arámbula also declared that she will support them if they later seek to pursue music or television. "If they liked the cameras, they would be here by my side. Daniel is very funny and Miguel also likes acting, they are drawn to music, they are drawn to all that," she assured.

Antonio Garibay, friend of Luis Miguel, announced that the artist's firstborn would debut as a singer in Europe. "Something very big is coming, they will be very proud, I'm sure Miki will surpass his dad and mom, singing, very handsome," he explained in December.

However, these statements have been completely denied by the former partner of the Mexican. Aracely Arámbula insists that her two children for now remain firm in their desire to continue their lives away from the cameras.