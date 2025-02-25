Surprise Over Marc Márquez's Latest Words About His Parents: 'They Never Went...'

Marc Márquez is one of the most beloved figures in motorcycling and a benchmark in the history of this sport. With multiple world titles and an aggressive and spectacular riding style, he has won over both fans and critics.

His success on the track has led him to become an icon in the motor world. However, behind his triumphs lies a story of sacrifice and dedication that few know. Recently, he has shared touching details about his childhood.

Surprise Over Marc Márquez's Latest Words About His Parents

In a conversation with Miki Núñez on El podcast de final de mes, the rider talked about the sacrifices his parents made. All this so that he and his brother, Àlex Márquez, could dedicate themselves to motorcycles from a young age.

During the interview, Márquez recalled how, as a child, he didn't understand why his family never took vacations. Over time, he understood that all the money his parents could save was spent on his passion for motorcycling.

"We didn't have vacations, I mean, my parents never went on vacation. So I didn't understand why. It was always one-day vacations, to Salou, to Cambrils, to the beach and back home to eat," the rider recounted.

The commitment of his family to his career wasn't based on the expectation of success. "My parents gave me a motorcycle because it was their hobby and they saw that the child liked it. But there was never the phrase in my family 'you're going to reach...'. They did it without any reward in return."

The effort of his parents was reflected not only in the family economy but also in their daily dedication. His father, who worked as an excavator operator, would come home tired. Still, he found the energy to load the motorcycles and take his children to train.

"My father would come home tired because he drove an excavator in a construction company. He would come home, load the motorcycles and with the caravan we would go to a circuit and spend the weekend there," the rider recounts nostalgically.

These experiences marked Márquez's childhood and, today, he continues to value his parents' sacrifice. Despite having reached the pinnacle of motorcycling, the Catalan never forgets where he comes from or the effort that allowed him to get there.