Surprise Over Kylie Jenner's Last Words After Rosalía's Friend's Death

The world of fashion and styling has been mourning the unexpected loss of Jesús Guerrero for a day. The stylist was a renowned professional in the industry who, at just 34 years old, has passed away, leaving a deep void in his family and friends.

His sudden death has shocked those who knew him, as he had no health problems. His work led him to collaborate with some of the most influential figures on the international scene, including Kylie Jenner and Rosalía, who have not hesitated to bid him farewell.

| Instagram, @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner's Tribute to Her Great Friend

Kylie Jenner has been one of the most affected by Guerrero's loss. Through her social media, the young woman has shared a moving text in which she has expressed the deep pain she feels over his departure.

"Jesús was more than my friend: he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don't know how I would have gotten through the last decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days seem lighter," she wrote.

In addition to recalling the moments they shared, Jenner wanted to thank him for his friendship. "The pain of losing you is simply unbearable and I don't know how to move forward without you, but I know that the pain only comes from great love. And I loved you so much."

"You were the best person, with unmatched talent, a true artist. You inspired so many and always will," added the youngest of the Kardashian clan. Words that have not gone unnoticed among her followers, who have offered their support.

| Instagram, @kyliejenner

An Impossible Void to Fill

Jenner's words reflect the special bond they shared and the sadness she feels over his absence. "Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I will cherish all our moments together, every laugh and every hug."

"I wish I could hug you again, lie in your bed like you used to lie in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep conversation. I'm going to miss you so much, more than any words can say," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Rosalía also wanted to pay tribute to her friend with an image in which she made it clear how much she will miss him. Jesús Guerrero leaves behind a legacy of talent and affection that those who knew him will never forget.