Surprise with what Gonzalo Miró has revealed about Pedro Sánchez live

Gonzalo Miró has surprised viewers by revealing live what he really thinks about the latest public attack received by Pedro Sánchez. "It's a constant delusion," the journalist and television collaborator has stated.

This Monday, February 3, El Programa de AR has returned to Telecinco's line-up with a bang. To kick off its new stage, it has featured the presence in the studio of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

During her appearance on this television show, the politician has talked, among other things, about her current political war against Pedro Sánchez. More specifically, about the supposed "personal destruction" that the current president of the Government would be carrying out against her.

Additionally, Isabel Díaz Ayuso hasn't hesitated to claim that the leader of the PSOE wants to "kill" her, politically speaking. Meanwhile, the president of the Community of Madrid has taken the opportunity to harshly criticize him:

"He doesn't have a project for Spain... He lives off confrontation, using all the powers of the State against anyone who gets in his way." Words that, as expected, haven't gone unnoticed by Gonzalo Miró.

So much so that, during his latest appearance on Más Vale Tarde, the television collaborator hasn't hesitated to harshly criticize Isabel Díaz Ayuso live.

Gonzalo Miró sides with Pedro Sánchez in his political and media war against Isabel Díaz Ayuso

After hearing the words that Isabel Díaz Ayuso has spoken on the set of El Programa de AR, Gonzalo Miró hasn't taken long to share his opinion on the matter. So much so that, hours later, he has criticized her on the set of Más Vale Tarde.

"It's a constant delusion," the television collaborator has initially stated. He has also pointed out that there isn't "a single reply" from the president of the Community of Madrid that "withstands analysis."

However, far from stopping there, Gonzalo Miró has taken the opportunity to once again criticize Pedro Sánchez's political rival and her communication skills:

"What should be most concerning is who is the Wizard of Oz behind this woman. Who allows supporting a person who doesn't have the ability to say a whole paragraph clearly, to make herself understood, and to have certain arguments."

Additionally, Gonzalo Miró has expressed his doubts about who is the person behind Isabel Díaz Ayuso. "There is a very powerful person who must be benefiting from Ayuso remaining president," the collaborator has speculated.

Finally, the collaborator has wanted to comment on another of the accusations that the president of Madrid has made against Pedro Sánchez. During her visit to El Programa de AR, the politician has talked about some "unimportant" messages she exchanged with the president of the Government.

However, from one day to the next, this conversation "disappeared" from her WhatsApp: "What computer programs are they using from Moncloa to delete it?" "I only know that I had a chat with him, which isn't there," she has assured afterward.

"WhatsApp has the possibility of automatically deleting messages. No one needs to hack her phone," Gonzalo Miró has assured.