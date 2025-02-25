Shakira's Spectacular Mansion in Miami: Valued at Over $10 Million

The separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué marked the end of one of the most publicized relationships in recent years. The Colombian singer decided to put distance between herself and the former FC Barcelona footballer after their breakup and moved to Miami with her children, Milan and Sasha.

This change represented a new beginning for the artist, who left behind the Catalan city to settle in an impressive mansion in one of the most exclusive areas of the city.

The Spectacular Mansion Shakira Has in Miami

Shakira's residence is located on North Bay Road Drive, a privileged enclave of Miami Beach where other celebrities also reside. Some of them are Jennifer López and Ricky Martin.

The property, which occupies 8,073 sq. ft. (750 square meters), stands out for its minimalist design in white tones. In addition to its large windows that connect each space with the outside. Its modern and sophisticated aesthetic reflects the lifestyle the singer has always sought.

The mansion not only offers top-level and comfort but also privacy and spectacular views of Biscayne Bay. Among its most striking features are its private dock, a large pool, and extensive landscaped areas.

These qualities make the house an ideal retreat for Shakira and her children. Meanwhile, Gerard Piqué's ex has found in this place a space of tranquility after the turbulent months surrounding the separation.

The Mansion Is Valued at 12 Million

Shakira acquired this impressive property in 2001 for just over three million dollars, although its value has increased considerably. Currently, the house is valued at approximately 12 million euros.

The singer herself has acknowledged on more than one occasion that this house represents her dream come true. With her permanent move to Miami, Shakira has found an environment where she can focus on her career and her family, leaving behind the stage of her life in Barcelona.

Beyond top-level, this mansion represents for Shakira a personal refuge in which to rebuild emotionally. In an environment surrounded by serenity and with the support of her children, the artist has managed to turn this property into much more than just a residence.