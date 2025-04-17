Sources Close to the Royal House Confirm King Felipe's Major Problem with His Family

King Felipe has a major problem with his family due to Infanta Sofía's decision not to receive military training. According to sources close to the Royal Household, the king considers it essential for his daughters to receive the same education, including military instruction. However, Sofía has expressed her desire to study abroad without going through military academy, which has upset Felipe.

"From Felipe's point of view, military training is essential," assure the consulted sources from Zarzuela. The king keeps that, while it is not necessary for her to pursue the same career as Leonor, it would be ideal for her to receive basic training. Nevertheless, the infanta's refusal and Letizia's support have caused a "disagreement" with Felipe.

Royal Household Reveals King Felipe's Conflict with His Family

The Royal Household will experience an event in a few weeks that will change the life of one of its members. In May, Infanta Sofía will graduate from the boarding school in Wales, thus beginning a new future. However, tensions in Zarzuela are high, and King Felipe has positioned himself against his younger daughter's wishes.

This is confirmed by sources close to the Royal Household who have revealed the problem the king has with his family and the disagreement they keep. Sofía's decision not to follow the same military training that Leonor is undergoing has caused discontent in Felipe. The king expected his daughter to continue the family tradition, and the disappointment has been significant.

Military training is an essential pillar in the education of Spanish royalty members. Felipe, with military experience, considers this training essential to prepare his daughters for any eventuality. Meanwhile, the queen supports Sofía's autonomy, allowing her to choose her academic future without impositions.

This difference of opinions is what has caused the king to have a minor confrontation with his family. "From Felipe's point of view, military training is essential," point out sources close to the Royal Household.

King Felipe Offers an Alternative, According to Royal Household

It is still early to know what decision the infanta will finally make regarding her future. But it has been ruled out that she will follow Leonor's steps in terms of military training. Sofía is not obligated, but for King Felipe, being third in the line of succession entails certain obligations.

Hence, according to explanations from the Royal Household, King Felipe has proposed an alternative to his younger daughter. The proposal is to offer her basic military training. This would allow her not to follow Leonor's steps but still acquire certain knowledge.

Despite Felipe's discontent, Infanta Sofía keeps her decision firm not to enter the military academy. In fact, at a costume party at the boarding school in Wales, she rejected the possibility of dressing up as a soldier. This shows the firm position of the king's daughter not to associate with anything military-related.

Felipe, although he values and respects his daughter's decision, can't help but feel disappointed with her. His discontent is understandable given the family tradition and the king's belief that military training offers unmatched skills and values.

The king's position is striking, as neither Infanta Cristina nor Elena received military training. However, with his daughters, he doesn't want there to be any distinction in their education and is willing to try to convince Sofía about her military future.