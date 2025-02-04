Surprise at Zarzuela after it was leaked what Princess Leonor intends to do in the US

Zarzuela has been surprised after it was leaked what Princess Leonor intends to do when she arrives in the United States: meet with Queen Sofía. Meanwhile, the heir to the throne continues her training aboard Elcano, Casa Real plans a special event when she arrives in New York.

As it has emerged, the idea is to organize an event in Manhattan, specifically at the Reina Sofía Institute, which the emeritus will attend. The striking thing about all this is that it will be the first event that grandmother and granddaughter will carry out alone. Undoubtedly, a tribute that will encourage Felipe's mother now that she is going through a very delicate moment.

| Europa Press

Princess Leonor's plans in the United States come to light

Princess Leonor is just over a week away from setting foot on land again aboard Elcano. On February 14, the heir will arrive in Salvador de Bahía, where she will be able to enjoy its landscape and gastronomy. She will stay there for a few days before setting sail again for some key countries in South America.

Her journey will end in the United States, where she is expected to arrive in July. And it is there that it has just been revealed what Princess Leonor intends to do when she arrives in New York: meet with Queen Sofía. Zarzuela has been surprised to learn the details of what will happen in a few months.

| Europa Press

According to Paloma Barrientos in Fiesta, Casa Real is preparing an event in Manhattan to welcome Princess Leonor during her trip to the United States. The chosen location is the Reina Sofía Institute, where the emeritus will attend to meet with the Princess of Asturias.

Both will be in charge of presiding over this event, which will be the first they carry out alone as grandmother and granddaughter. The perfect culmination to Princess Leonor's journey and a tribute to the two most important people in Felipe VI's life. The exact details of this event are still unknown, but what is confirmed is that the emeritus will welcome Leonor.

Princess Leonor will experience an emotional encounter at her last stop

After several months without being able to see her loved ones, Princess Leonor will experience an emotional encounter at her last stop. Sofía will welcome her with open arms in New York, and both will be protagonists during the days of her stay in the United States.

Undoubtedly, for Leonor and Felipe's mother, it will be a unique moment with great significance for both. This event will strengthen international ties at a time of extreme delicacy due to the policies of the current American president.

| Europa Press

Additionally, for Queen Sofía, it will be a true gift from Casa Real. Let's remember that she is in a delicate moment due to the recent worsening of her sister, Irene of Greece. Therefore, being able to travel to the United States and meet with Princess Leonor will greatly help lift her spirits.

Not to forget that this will be a crucial moment for the institution, marking the first joint appearance of the former queen consort and the future queen. Meanwhile, Zarzuela is finalizing the details, Leonor continues her training aboard Elcano.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

In a few days, she will enjoy one of the traditions of the training ship: crossing the equator. At that moment, a true celebration will take place on the ship where Neptune's baptism will be the celebration par excellence.

This ceremony consists of asking the god for permission to cross the equator and continue the journey. Once completed, the roles within the ship change, and Princess Leonor will be able to take the helm while the lieutenants clean the deck. This situation will end when the party is over.