Silence Over What Sofía Vergara Has Said About Penélope Cruz: ‘a Lot of Money’

Sofía Vergara is one of the most recognized and beloved actresses in Hollywood. However, her beginnings were not easy and she almost gave it all up because of her Colombian accent. Fortunately, she didn't and figures like Penélope Cruz helped her accept and make the most of her origins.

In Penélope's case, what she has confessed about her is that she didn't understand how she didn't disguise her accent when acting. Sofía has acknowledged that she has spent "a lot of money" on professionals to help her disguise her tone, without any success. However, now it is precisely her unique way of speaking that sets her apart from other actresses.

Sofía Vergara Surprises with Her Opinion on Penélope Cruz

Sofía Vergara, born in Barranquilla, Colombia, emigrated to the United States with the hope of succeeding in Hollywood. However, her Colombian accent became a significant obstacle in her early years in the industry. The actress herself has confessed this in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter.

In it, Sofía surprised by sharing the interest that Penélope Cruz sparked in her and why the Spanish actress didn't disguise her accent. Unlike Javier Bardem's wife, Vergara acknowledges having spent "a lot of money" on professionals to help her with her pronunciation, without success. "I can't get rid of this accent, no matter what I do," she explained in her interview.

Initially, Sofía tried to adapt her accent to the standards of American English. She took pronunciation classes hoping to soften her Colombian accent. However, she soon realized that this was not enough and her effort proved frustrating.

Alongside her, actresses like Penélope Cruz were succeeding despite their origins and it caught her attention that they didn't disguise it. "I couldn't believe that Penélope Cruz or Salma Hayek didn't disguise their accent," she notes.

The film industry sometimes places limitations on actors and actresses whose pronunciation is not native. Such was the case for Sofía or the Spanish actress who felt that their accents could be an obstacle for certain roles.

In Bardem's wife's case, she quickly knew how to fit in and make her origins her calling card. Similarly, Vergara's accent has become her best quality and what sets her apart from the rest.

Sofía Vergara Confirms She Was About to Give It All Up

Sofía Vergara faced many challenges in her early days in Hollywood due to her strong accent. Although her talent was undeniable, her English pronunciation was seen as an obstacle.

From the beginning, Vergara has been aware of how her accent influences the perception of her work. In several interviews, she has expressed her frustration over the limitations this has imposed on her. Additionally, she acknowledges that she has often felt trapped in stereotypical roles that do not reflect her true potential as an actress.

In fact, she has admitted that her frustration was so great that she was about to quit and give it all up. "I said: 'I can't do this, I can't, I'm going back to Miami or doing something else,' because this, of course, limits you," she confessed.

Fortunately, she didn't and her role in Modern Family catapulted her to fame and allowed her to showcase her talent. However, even in this successful series, her accent was a recurring theme, but it helped her accept it definitively.

Over the years, she has learned to challenge these prejudices. Her success is partly due to the way she turned her accent into a strength. In the end, this not only made her more authentic but also more appreciated.