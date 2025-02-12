Silence on 'Espejo Público' for What Alonso Caparrós Has Revealed About Anabel Pantoja

Alonso Caparrós has left the viewers of Espejo Público speechless with the latest he has shared about Anabel Pantoja's delicate situation. He hasn't hesitated to say live what many think about the influencer's romantic relationship.

In recent days, several details have come to light related to the investigation being carried out against the influencer and her partner for alleged child abuse.

As expected, Antena 3's morning show dedicated part of its broadcast this Tuesday, February 11, to analyze all the new developments related to this procedure. For this, they had the intervention of Fran Fajardo, a journalist from Canarias 7.

As the communicator has assured, the Civil Guard has already handed over the security camera footage from the shopping center in the town of Mogán to the judge. "From now on, it will be necessary to see how they are analyzed and what conclusion is drawn from them," Gema López pointed out.

It was in the middle of this debate when a notable silence was created on the set of Espejo Público. This happened after Alonso Caparrós decided to share with his colleagues what he believes will be the future of this media couple.

After confirming that the Investigative Court number 4 of San Bartolomé de Tirajana already has these images in its possession, Gema López took it a step further. Alonso Caparrós's colleague hasn't hesitated to reveal her personal analysis on this topic:

"They are important to see if David's version matches, that Anabel wasn't there and was shopping. And, above all, if any kind of manipulation of the baby is seen. We will remain very alert because the investigation continues, whether it will be archived or taken to trial."

At this moment, Alonso Caparrós broke his silence and left the entire audience of Espejo Público speechless by sharing with them what he thinks about it:

"I said it the other day and I stand by it. Regardless of how the judicial process ends, I am convinced that they will separate. I think this is taking a toll... Merchi, the other day, already took a stand and can't stand this person."

An opinion with which Laura Fa couldn't agree more. "Most parents separate under normal conditions, so..." Alonso Caparrós's colleague assured.

"Beatriz de Vicente already told us that the cases she has handled end like this because they put a lot of strain on the couple. Hopefully, they will endure," Susanna Griso noted next.