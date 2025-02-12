Logo e-notícies EN
Anabel Pantoja and Alonso Caparrós in a photo montage, a woman with a serious expression and a man speaking on a television set.
Silence on 'Espejo Público' for What Alonso Caparrós Has Revealed About Anabel Pantoja

Alonso Caparrós says on 'Espejo Público' what many think about Anabel Pantoja's romantic relationship

Vanesa González

Alonso Caparrós has left the viewers of Espejo Público speechless with the latest he has shared about Anabel Pantoja's delicate situation. He hasn't hesitated to say live what many think about the influencer's romantic relationship.

In recent days, several details have come to light related to the investigation being carried out against the influencer and her partner for alleged child abuse.

David Rodríguez and Anabel Pantoja in a split image; on the left, a man with a beard and short hair outdoors, and on the right, a woman with her hair tied up indoors.
Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez, investigated by the Canary justice | en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

As expected, Antena 3's morning show dedicated part of its broadcast this Tuesday, February 11, to analyze all the new developments related to this procedure. For this, they had the intervention of Fran Fajardo, a journalist from Canarias 7.

As the communicator has assured, the Civil Guard has already handed over the security camera footage from the shopping center in the town of Mogán to the judge. "From now on, it will be necessary to see how they are analyzed and what conclusion is drawn from them," Gema López pointed out.

Alonso Caparrós, with gray hair and a black jersey, is speaking while gesturing with his hands on a television set with a geometric background. Screenshot from 'Espejo Público'.
Alonso Caparrós believes that Anabel and David's relationship is numbered. | Atresmedia

It was in the middle of this debate when a notable silence was created on the set of Espejo Público. This happened after Alonso Caparrós decided to share with his colleagues what he believes will be the future of this media couple.

Alonso Caparrós Provokes a Notable Silence in Espejo Público After What Was Shared About Anabel Pantoja

After confirming that the Investigative Court number 4 of San Bartolomé de Tirajana already has these images in its possession, Gema López took it a step further. Alonso Caparrós's colleague hasn't hesitated to reveal her personal analysis on this topic:

"They are important to see if David's version matches, that Anabel wasn't there and was shopping. And, above all, if any kind of manipulation of the baby is seen. We will remain very alert because the investigation continues, whether it will be archived or taken to trial."

Two women on a television set, one with blonde hair and a beige sweater, who is Susanna Griso; the other with brown hair and a floral dress, who is Gema López.
Alonso Caparrós leaves his fellow panelists speechless | Atresmedia, en.e-noticies.cat

At this moment, Alonso Caparrós broke his silence and left the entire audience of Espejo Público speechless by sharing with them what he thinks about it:

"I said it the other day and I stand by it. Regardless of how the judicial process ends, I am convinced that they will separate. I think this is taking a toll... Merchi, the other day, already took a stand and can't stand this person."

An opinion with which Laura Fa couldn't agree more. "Most parents separate under normal conditions, so..." Alonso Caparrós's colleague assured.

"Beatriz de Vicente already told us that the cases she has handled end like this because they put a lot of strain on the couple. Hopefully, they will endure," Susanna Griso noted next.

