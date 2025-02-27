Shakira's Reaction Unleashes Chaos: Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Against the Ropes

Shakira has kicked off her much-anticipated tour with great success, but not without surprises. The Colombian artist has taken her show to South America, where thousands of fans have welcomed her with enthusiasm, singing along to her songs and celebrating her triumphant return to the stage.

The anticipation is enormous and the energy of the audience never disappoints. However, beyond the musical spectacle, Shakira's concerts have been marked by moments that don't go unnoticed, generating a stir and giving much to talk about.

During her first concert in Rio de Janeiro, Shakira's fans cheered her performance. However, they also took the opportunity to launch harsh criticisms against Gerard Piqué. The Catalan remains the center of attacks from the artist's fans.

| Europa Press

A Tour Marked by Constant Attacks on Gerard Piqué

The atmosphere in the stadium changed when, spontaneously, Shakira's fans began to chant an offensive song directed at the former footballer. "Piqué, f*** you," they shouted in unison, without Shakira doing anything to stop them.

From the stage, Shakira smiled, applauded, and even cupped her hand to her ear, as if she wanted to hear better. Her attitude was interpreted by many as a form of approval. Meanwhile, Piqué was in Miami with his children, Milan and Sasha.

| Instagram, @shakira

Clara Chía, the Most Affected by the Situation

While Piqué has learned to deal with the criticism, Clara Chía is not having such an easy time. The young woman, who has been in a relationship with the former Barcelona footballer since his breakup with Shakira, has never been able to withstand the media pressure, let alone the constant attacks.

According to Vanitatis, Clara feels increasingly affected by the situation and can't overcome the impact of the constant criticism. Although she tries to stay out of it, the media exposure is taking an emotional toll on her.

This tension has caused Piqué to end up angry with his ex, as he believes her attitude at the concert has only fueled the attacks against him and his partner. With the tour just beginning, everything indicates that this story will continue to make headlines.