Sergio Ramos, Tired of Staying Silent, Confirms the Rumor About Pilar Rubio in Mexico

Sergio Ramos has broken his silence through social media to confirm an important rumor about his marriage to Pilar Rubio. Alongside a revealing photograph, the footballer has confirmed that his wife is currently in Mexico with him.

Several weeks ago, it was confirmed that, after being without a team for eight months, this well-known Sevillian player had finally found a destination: Rayados de Monterrey.

| GTRES

However, it wasn't until this Monday, February 10, that Sergio Ramos's official presentation was held. An adventure that, it seems, hasn't started alone. And proof of this is the latest post the footballer has shared on his Instagram profile.

Through the stories of that social network, he has published a most revealing image. In it, we can see the athlete, very smiling, next to one of the women in his life: Pilar Rubio.

| Instagram, @sergioramos

However, what has most caught the attention of this publication are the romantic words he has dedicated to the presenter. "Thank you for always being there. I love you madly," Sergio Ramos wrote, along with two red hearts.

A few days ago, it came to light that Pilar Rubio had made the important decision not to move with Sergio Ramos to Mexico to not neglect her own professional commitments.

However, everything indicates that the television presenter has wanted to make an effort to be with him at this significant moment in his life. And proof of this is the publication that the new signing of Rayados de Monterrey has shared on his Instagram profile.

| Europa Press

With this revealing story, Sergio Ramos has managed to confirm all the rumors related to Pilar Rubio. And although many have speculated about a new and possible distancing between them, both have confirmed that they are more united than ever.

Meanwhile, the television presenter and participant of Maestros de la Costura Celebrity hasn't wanted to miss the opportunity to publicly support her husband.

Through her Instagram stories, Pilar Rubio has also shared this beautiful photograph with her more than 11 million followers. Additionally, as expected, she has written an emotional dedication to her husband:

"We are very proud of you, of your effort and perseverance in being better every day. Happy to always join you in every step you take. We love you, Sergio Ramos."