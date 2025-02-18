Selena Gómez and Benny Blanco Take the Final Step: 'i Want to Save It for Our Children'

Selena Gómez and Benny Blanco have decided to take the definitive step in their relationship and get married. He wanted the surprise to be something special and for the story to remain for their future family. "I want to keep it for our children," Selena also declared, leaving the details of the proposal private.

What she did reveal is that "it was very sweet," and that no one knew about Benny's intentions to propose. Gómez didn't think twice and accepted the music producer's proposal. However, for Blanco, it wasn't easy to keep his secret and he almost ruined everything.

| Instagram, @selenagomez

Selena Gómez and Benny Blanco Take the Definitive Step

Selena Gómez and Benny Blanco are two of the most important figures in the current music industry. Both have achieved impressive success in their careers, but their relationship goes beyond mere professional admiration. Just two years ago, they began a love story that has made international headlines.

Now, Selena and Benny have taken the final step by announcing their wedding. The music producer surprised Gómez with a marriage proposal on December 11, 2024. A gesture that the singer has described as deeply meaningful, but she prefers to keep it private.

| Instagram, @selenagomez

"I want to keep it for our children," Gómez has declared without going into details about the proposal. With this statement, the artist not only confirms her marriage to Benny but also her desire to start a family with him.

During an interview, Selena revealed that Benny kept the details of the engagement ring a secret. Also what he was preparing to propose to Selena, something that wasn't easy as he almost ruined the surprise several times. Finally, his effort paid off and the proposal was everything Selena had dreamed of.

"The sickest surprise that Selena had no idea about," Benny commented in one of his latest interviews. And although everything has been very fast, they started dating in June 2023, Gómez and Blanco are convinced of their love. So much so that they already envision a life together with a large family.

Selena Gómez and Benny Blanco Get Married

Selena and Benny started dating in June 2023, and the engagement came shortly after a year of relationship. During that time, the two have created a deeper connection, both professionally and emotionally. Although their paths crossed much earlier, it wasn't until years later that they ended up falling in love.

Since formalizing their relationship, they haven't stopped sharing moments together and romantic messages on social media. One of them was the post Selena made on her Instagram profile of her engagement ring.

A beautiful marquise diamond ring that symbolizes the couple's union. Benny made sure the jewel was exactly what Selena wanted and spent days researching her tastes and testing her. "I would say to her: 'Yes, but if I ever made one, would you want it like this?' and then she would change her mind halfway through," Blanco explained.

Finally, he achieved his goal and recreated the diamond that Selena fell in love with during her song Good for You. "That's the diamond I've always dreamed of," Gómez confessed in the same interview.

As for the day the wedding will take place, the couple has preferred not to reveal anything. However, friends and followers of Selena and Benny are already celebrating this union. "Yes! I'm going to be the flower girl," Taylor Swift reacted to her friend's announcement.