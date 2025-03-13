Reveal Alejandro Sanz and Candela Márquez's Secret and Many Are Left Speechless

Alejandro Sanz and Candela Márquez have found the perfect place in Miami to enjoy their love and relax away from the hustle and bustle of their professional commitments. Although they have tried to be discreet about their residence, the secret has come to light, and many are impressed. The mansion they live in has surprised with its top-level and exclusivity.

The property is located in Miami Beach, one of the most desired areas of the city. It doesn't belong to Alejandro Sanz but to his friend Loren Ridinger, an influential businesswoman with whom he maintains a close relationship.

| Europa Press

The house is a true paradise, with details that make it a dream refuge. No one knew where this home was, and now many have located Alejandro.

Among the most outstanding amenities of the mansion is an infinity pool with spectacular views. The pool is one of the couple's favorite spots, an ideal space to enjoy the Miami sun. It also features a spacious garden, perfect for moments of tranquility and privacy.

In addition to its elegant design, the property has a private dock. This feature allows direct access to the water, something common in the most exclusive mansions in the area. Alejandro and Candela have shared images of their stay on social media, showcasing some of these amenities.

Alejandro Sanz, Delighted in Miami

The singer has maintained a special connection with Miami throughout his career. In 2021, he sold his own residence in the city for 10M euros, but he continues to visit this destination frequently. Thanks to his friend's hospitality, he has found a new temporary home where he can relax with his partner.

| Instagram

Since their relationship became public five months ago, Alejandro and Candela have traveled to different places. However, Miami has become one of their favorite destinations. The city allows them to enjoy the privacy and exclusive lifestyle they seek.

The relationship between Alejandro Sanz and Candela Márquez has become increasingly solid. On social media, they have shown some special moments, revealing the bond that unites them. The mansion where they are staying has become the perfect setting for their love story.

While the singer continues with his musical projects and Candela with her acting career, both find the perfect balance in Miami. The impressive residence where they are staying offers them everything they need to enjoy their time together. A top-level refuge that has left many of their followers speechless.