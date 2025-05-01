King Felipe and Juan Carlos I's Secret: They Keep It Hidden in a Dark Basement

In the heart of the Palacio de la Zarzuela lies a well-kept secret between King Felipe and Juan Carlos I. It is a wine cellar with more than 10,000 bottles of wine that the dark basement of the Zarzuela preserves for their proper conservation. This underground cellar, with sand from the Indian Ocean to keep the humidity, reflects the kings' enological passion.

Felipe and his father, Juan Carlos, share this hobby, enjoying tastings on special occasions. The collection includes gems like a 1925 Castillo Ygay, with which they celebrated Juan Carlos's abdication. The wine cellar remains an intimate space where father and son share their love for wine.

The life of King Felipe and Juan Carlos I is shrouded in controversies and secrets. Beyond their official acts, there are hidden passions they share, away from public scrutiny. One of these hobbies has just come to light and has the Zarzuela's underground as its main setting.

The secret that Felipe and the emeritus have hidden in the palace basement is a valuable wine cellar with a long history. This carefully selected collection contains bottles from all over the world, representing a family tradition that has been kept over the years.

King Felipe and his father, Juan Carlos I, share a deep enological knowledge. They not only enjoy wine tasting but also appreciate the winemaking process and the different varieties. David Rocasolano, Letizia's cousin, was able to see with his own eyes what the Zarzuela's basement hides and described it in his book.

"When some dim lights were turned on, an immense private wine cellar opened up before me," he recounts in Goodbye, Princess. "We walked through the labyrinth of shelves stepping on beach sand, savoring the noble and sober aroma of oak and contemplating the fabulous spectacle of wine."

The excellent and valuable wine cellar has more than 10,000 bottles of wine kept in optimal and magnificent conditions. Although it was considered to auction the cellar after the controversial hunting trip in Botswana, they ultimately decided to keep it.

The Other Not-So-Hidden Hobbies of King Felipe and Juan Carlos I

Beyond wine, both monarchs share a deep passion for sailing, inherited from Don Juan, Felipe's grandfather. Juan Carlos participated in the 1972 Munich Olympics, while Felipe competed in Barcelona 1992. This maritime tradition has been a constant bond between generations of the Royal Family.

Skiing is another shared hobby; both have enjoyed the slopes of Baqueira-Beret and Sierra Nevada. Juan Carlos suffered some injuries practicing this sport, but he never abandoned his passion. Felipe, meanwhile, continues skiing with his family whenever his schedule allows.

In the family sphere, the passion for gastronomy is also a constant. It is said that dinners and meals with dishes made from local and seasonal products are held at the Zarzuela. King Felipe and Juan Carlos I enjoy sharing these moments with their family and friends.

Although the emeritus lives in exile in Abu Dhabi, he doesn't forget Spain's excellent gastronomy. He tries to surround himself with the most representative dishes and those for which he has a special fondness. All of this is complemented by a good wine that will undoubtedly remind him of the extensive wine cellar that his son, King Felipe, continues to treasure in the Zarzuela.

Be that as it may, father and son continue to have many things in common, evidence of a shared heritage. These hobbies have been pillars in their lives, and the wine cellar in the Zarzuela remains a tangible testament to this intergenerational connection.