The Scandal of the Royal Family That Shakes All of Europe: There Is a Famous Host

Mette-Marit of Norway's son, Marius Borg Høiby, is at the center of a controversy that has shaken the royal family. Recently, it has been revealed that he is being investigated for an alleged case of sexual assault that occurred in 2018, which has caused a great stir in the country.

New Investigations Point to His Involvement in Multiple Crimes

According to the accusations, Høiby allegedly committed the assault against Norwegian television presenter Linni Meister while she was unconscious. The incident took place at a party in the basement of Skaugum Castle, where the young man organized private parties with guests of questionable reputation.

The case came to light after compromising material appeared on Marius Borg's computer. The police discovered several photos and videos from that night, which led the authorities to open an investigation. They subsequently called the victim, Linni Meister, to testify in Oslo.

A Growing Record

This is not the first time Mette-Marit's son has faced legal problems. In the past year, he has been arrested three times in less than four months. This situation has increased concern about his behavior.

The complaints against him are not limited to the Linni Meister case. He has also been accused of violence against several ex-partners, including a woman who claimed to have suffered abuse for four years. Additionally, there are other ongoing investigations pointing to new cases of assault.

Given the seriousness of the accusations, the Norwegian police have intensified their investigations to clarify the facts. "In crimes of this type, it is unusual to have such direct evidence. But he has the right to refuse to testify," explained Meister's lawyer.

A Scandal That Shakes the Norwegian Royalty

The impact of these revelations has been enormous, not only in the judicial sphere but also at the media level. The image of Mette-Marit and the Norwegian royal family has been affected by Høiby's constant legal problems. Meanwhile, Marius Borg has maintained a profile distant from the monarchy but not from controversy.

The record of complaints and his alleged involvement in these crimes have caused great indignation in public opinion. The uncertainty about the outcome of the case continues to grow as investigations continue and more details come to light.

Awaiting a judicial resolution, Marius Borg Høiby's case continues to make headlines. It also keeps Mette-Marit and the rest of the Norwegian royal family in an uncomfortable situation, who so far have not remained silent.