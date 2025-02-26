Scandal in Europe: King Willem Could Lose the Throne After What Happened

European monarchies are going through turbulent times, with scandals shaking their foundations and casting doubt on their stability. From corruption accusations to personal controversies, royalty in several countries is facing unprecedented pressure.

In Spain, the royal family has dealt with cases that have tarnished their reputation. Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, tensions persist with Prince Harry's estrangement and King Charles III's health issues.

| Instagram, @koninklijkhuis

Now, the spotlight is on the Netherlands, where King Willem-Alexander has become embroiled in a controversy that could have serious consequences. It all began with the resignation of Princess Laurentien, wife of Prince Constantijn and sister-in-law of King Willem-Alexander.

Thus, she resigned her position in the government after being accused of misconduct. However, the controversy has escalated to directly implicate the head of state. An event that could compromise his future on the throne.

| Europa Press

Willem-Alexander Could Lose the Throne

Laurentien of the Netherlands held a key position in the Ministry of Finance thanks to her work in the Stichting (Gelijk) waardig Herstel foundation. This organization was created to help parents who were wrongly accused of daycare fraud in 2021.

The princess's work led her to collaborate closely with the government, but soon complaints about her behavior arose. Several officials reported that the king's sister-in-law had inappropriate interactions with her colleagues.

Her inability to accept opposing opinions created a tense atmosphere that ended in her resignation. Up to that point, the case seemed like an isolated scandal. Now, new reports suggest that Willem-Alexander might have played a role in appointing his sister-in-law to the position.

| Instagram, @koninklijkhuis

Willem-Alexander in the Eye of the Storm

The news that Willem-Alexander might have influenced Laurentien's political career has set off alarms in the Netherlands. Although there is still no conclusive evidence, the mere fact that his name is linked to a governmental controversy has caused concern.

The Dutch monarchy has been characterized by maintaining an image of political neutrality. Any hint of interference in the government could jeopardize its credibility. Now, Willem-Alexander faces a crisis that could weaken his position.