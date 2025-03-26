Sara Carbonero Attends Her Grandmother Maxi's Funeral and Everyone Notices This Detail

On March 11, Sara Carbonero faced one of the most painful farewells of her life. Her grandmother Maxi, with whom she had a very special bond, passed away just a week after celebrating her centenary surrounded by her entire family. The images of the funeral have come to light and revealed a detail that has caught everyone's attention.

The journalist couldn't take off her sunglasses for a single moment and remained always by her sister's side, Irene Carbonero. Without a doubt, it was a farewell marked by sadness and discretion, in which Sara, supported by her loved ones, led the funeral procession to the cemetery. But beyond her deep sorrow, what do these gestures that didn't go unnoticed by anyone mean?

| Instagram, @Saracarbonero

The Detail Everyone Noticed: The Sunglasses and Her Sister Irene

From the moment they arrived at the funeral home, Sara Carbonero kept her gaze hidden behind large black sunglasses. This accessory not only protected her from the March sun but also seemed to be a shield against the pain and overwhelming emotions. The journalist, visibly affected, couldn't hold back tears at several moments, and the sunglasses became her refuge to cope with the farewell.

Additionally, her sister Irene was her unwavering support throughout the ceremony. From the funeral home to the cemetery, they remained united, holding hands and sharing the same mourning.

| Europa Press

Their bond was reflected in every gesture, with Irene consoling and joining her at every step of the funeral procession. An image that has moved many and shows the deep family unity of the Carboneros.

This detail didn't go unnoticed by those who have closely followed Maxi's farewell. The absence of her ex-partner Iker Casillas and her current boyfriend, José Luis Cabrera, further highlighted the importance of her family in this challenging moment. Sara found in her mother Goyi Arévalo and her sister Irene the strength she needed to say goodbye to her grandmother.

The Loss for Sara Carbonero

Maxi's passing has left an immense void in Sara Carbonero's heart. Beyond the visible pain at the funeral, the journalist wanted to share her feelings on social media with an emotional message that has moved her followers. In her farewell, she recalled the last celebration with her grandmother and expressed her disbelief at her departure.

"I think that on Saturday, at that lunch where no one was missing to celebrate your birthday, you were saying goodbye to all of us and we didn't know it. You even did that impeccably. I also tell you that if I had known it would be our last hug, I wouldn't have let you go," she wrote in a post full of emotion.

Her words reflect the love and admiration she felt for her grandmother, whom she described as her "guide, beacon, and guardian angel." The journalist highlighted the importance of every shared moment and the indelible mark Maxi has left in her life.

"We will always, always miss you. You will be irreplaceable and how it hurts. I am left with the feeling of having been able to enjoy with you until the last breath," she added on her social media.

In her final lines, Sara left a clear promise: "You will always live in me, we are one. Only what is forgotten dies." A sincere and heartbreaking tribute to one of the most important figures in her life.

Maxi's funeral has left images of deep sorrow in Sara Carbonero. The journalist didn't part from her sunglasses as she couldn't avoid the tears and didn't part from her sister Irene either. Additionally, her emotional message has shown the great void her grandmother leaves in her life, remembering the importance of every moment they shared.