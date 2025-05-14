A royal house expert confirms a shocking exclusive about Queen Letizia.

Queen Letizia has been making headlines since she got engaged back in 2003 to the then Prince Felipe. More than two decades after the day the relationship of the current monarchs was officially announced, a Royal House expert has revealed something previously unknown. It was Pilar Eyre who exclusively uncovered how she found out who would design the dress Letizia would wear on her wedding day to the heir to the Spanish throne.

Eyre was then working with Jordi González on a show called Vitamina N on Catalan television. According to her own account, after finishing her work on the mentioned program, the journalist used to go to a venue in Barcelona.

| Mediaset

One day, while there, she met a friend who in turn introduced her to another person. "He tells me: 'He is Letizia's bodyguard, Felipe's fiancée, whom he is going to marry.' He accompanied her to try on her wedding dress," Eyre recounted to her YouTube channel followers.

Then, the Royal House expert wanted to investigate the reasons why the then fiancée of the heir to the throne had traveled to Barcelona. Eyre explained that she approached the mentioned bodyguard to try to obtain the name of the person who would be responsible for the royal design.

| TV3

"I said to him, hey, Pertegaz is quite short, right?" the journalist wanted to know. To which the mentioned bodyguard replied, confirming what she already suspected: "We didn't get to see him because we stayed downstairs. He was confirming it to me," Eyre concluded.

Aware that she had an exclusive, the veteran communicator quickly headed to the studio from where Jordi González's program was broadcast. A few minutes before the conclusion of the show, Eyre warned the presenter: "I have an exclusive." Information that was then the most sought after according to the Catalan's words.

The author of Señoras bien arrived in time to break the news live. The next day, Zarzuela issued an official note to announce it. However, it was Pilar Eyre who scored that exclusive.

It was Letizia's bodyguard who revealed the news to the Royal House expert

"She had come with her mother-in-law and had tried on the dress with her," the Catalan explained in her YouTube video. Two decades after the wedding of the current monarchs, the journalist has revealed how the designer's name and other details of the dress worn by the bride became known.

A wedding that took place on a rainy May 22, in which Letizia Ortiz went from being a television presenter to becoming Princess of Asturias.

| RTVE

It then began a period in which the current queen had to find her place in a family that has gradually been dividing. Today, according to Eyre, the current queen has become "the country's best ambassador and the most followed and applauded queen of the European monarchies."