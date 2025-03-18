Reveal the Worst Rumors About Máxima of the Netherlands, Wife of Willem: It's Very Sad

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands have embarked on a new state visit that has taken them to Kenya. Invited by the country's president, William Ruto, the royal couple landed at the city's main airport last night.

This trip marks another milestone in the monarchs' international agenda, who, over the years, have managed to maintain their personal and professional relationship in perfect balance. As confirmed, the visit will extend until Thursday, March 20.

The Beautiful Love Story of Willem-Alexander and Máxima of the Netherlands

The love story between Máxima and Willem-Alexander is not just a modern fairy tale but also a narrative full of challenges and sacrifices. Their union, which began in New York and culminated in a dream wedding in 2002, was marked by a crucial element.

To understand the complexity of the monarchs' relationship, it is necessary to go back to their wedding, an event followed by millions around the world. The couple met in 1999, and after a whirlwind romance, Willem-Alexander proposed to Máxima.

A year later, the world witnessed the announcement of their engagement, and the Dutch royal family threw themselves into the preparations for the ceremony. However, there was an indispensable condition that the young bride had to fulfill to achieve her dream of marrying the prince.

| Europa Press

The Condition Máxima of the Netherlands Had to Accept to Marry

Máxima's father, who was a secretary in the Argentine dictatorship government, was considered a controversial figure by the Dutch royal family. His connection to the military regime and his role in a dark period of Argentina's history caused concern.

Thus, the Royal House feared that his presence at the wedding could spark internal and international criticism. Despite the pain this decision caused her, Máxima accepted the conditions: the exclusion of her father, Jorge Zorreguieta, from the guest list.

| Europa Press

While the world celebrated the union of the young princes, Máxima was going through an emotionally complicated moment. The sadness of not being able to have her father, such an important figure in her life, contrasted with the joy of the ceremony.

Today, Queen Máxima is a respected and admired figure for her charisma and closeness to the Dutch people. Despite the initial difficulties, her ability to overcome obstacles and adapt to royal life has earned her everyone's affection.