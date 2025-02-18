Reveal What Shakira Really Thinks About Catalonia: This Is What She Forbids Milan and Sasha

The saga between Shakira, Gerard Piqué, and Clara Chía seemed to have reached its final point, but the story keeps adding unexpected chapters. After their high-profile separation and the hints in her songs, the Colombian has once again become the protagonist.

This time, due to Shakira's attitude toward Catalonia and its language. The artist, who lived in Barcelona for over a decade, has sparked controversy by allegedly forbidding her children from speaking Catalan. Additionally, she has sent a message that many consider derogatory.

| Europa Press

Shakira Would Have Banned Catalan in Her Home

According to revelations on the program Que no surti d'aquí from Catalunya Ràdio, the performer of Te Felicito has left her life in Barcelona behind. Furthermore, she would have also imposed a strict rule in her home: no Catalan for Milan and Sasha.

The information suggests that the children, born from her relationship with Gerard Piqué, communicate with each other in English. A detail that has sparked debate about the children's cultural roots.

Shakira's decision has surprised many, considering that her children were born, raised, and schooled in Catalonia. For some, this could be interpreted as an attempt to erase any ties with the land where she lived for so many years.

| Europa Press

A Controversial Message in Her Latest Concert

But the controversy doesn't end there. In her latest live performance, the singer altered the lyrics of one of her songs to make a reference that has ignited social media.

When speaking about her ex-partner's country, she used the term "socialist country" in a tone that has been interpreted as derogatory. The phrase has been seen as a veiled criticism of the Catalan fiscal model, recalling that Shakira had issues with the tax authorities for tax evasion.

Her conflict with the Catalan tax administration ended in a multimillion-dollar sentence, which could explain her resentment toward the territory. Since her separation from Piqué, Shakira hasn't stopped sending messages that many interpret as indirect attacks on her surroundings.

Her songs have been a declaration of intentions, and now her distancing from Catalonia seems to go beyond the sentimental. While the artist continues to succeed on stage, in Catalonia there remains the feeling that, beyond heartbreak, there is an even deeper rupture.

It seems the singer wants to break away from the land she once called home. Meanwhile Shakira fills stadiums and Piqué continues with his Kings League, it seems the real battle wasn't for love but for who gets the last word.