Reveal the Latest on King Charles III's Health Status, and It's Not Good News

King Charles III of England has decided to take an unexpected turn in his cancer treatment. Since his diagnosis became known in February of last year, when he underwent prostate surgery, the British monarch has tried to maintain a positive attitude. At that time, he stated he felt "optimistic" and returned to his public agenda just a few months later.

However, he has now chosen to stop chemotherapy. Instead, Charles III has started an alternative therapy that has caused controversy. According to Concha Calleja on the program Fiesta, the king wants to follow a different path to combat the disease.

Details of the Gerson Therapy

The information shared indicates that Charles III has started a treatment called Gerson therapy. This approach lacks scientific support but has been defended by those who believe in alternative methods. Calleja explained: "Doctors have told him it's dangerous, he already defended it in 2004."

The treatment consists of applying a coffee enema every day for three weeks. Subsequently, up to 13 juices must be consumed daily, designed to perform a deep cleanse of the body. Additionally, it includes an injection of cod extract and vitamin B12.

The cost of the treatment is not minor. According to Calleja, "it costs him 4,900 euros per week and 20,000 euros for the injections that are separate." This choice has surprised many, especially since it involves the head of the British state.

Charles III Is Clear About His Decision

Despite medical warnings, Charles III is determined to continue with this therapy. "He has told the doctors that he wants to stop because he has to leave it to do this alternative treatment, he wants to do it," Calleja stated. This decision has reopened the debate about the limits between chemical medicine and other therapies, especially when it comes to public figures.

It is not the first time the monarch has defended this type of treatment. In the past, the British monarch supported a woman who overcame terminal cancer with the same method. The current stance of the king of England seems to align with his personal view on health and healing.

Despite warnings from pharmacists and doctors, Charles III is clear about his determination. His decision has surprised some members of his family circle, as well as some followers of the monarchy. It remains to be seen how positive the effect of this treatment will be for the king of England.