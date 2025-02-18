The Reason Why Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Have Left Their Mansion in Australia

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have left their mansion in Australia for one reason: to enjoy a getaway in Barcelona. Hollywood's most solid couple has left their home to head to Spain. The main reason for this trip is Elsa's collaboration with the footwear brand Gioseppo.

The entire family took the opportunity to enjoy a few days in the City of Counts and explore its corners. Meanwhile, Pataky fulfilled her obligations, the Thor actor was seen with one of his twins in the Gothic Quarter. Additionally, Hemsworth took the opportunity to do some shopping.

| Europa Press

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Leave Their Mansion in Australia

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth, the famous actor couple, have made the decision to leave their impressive mansion in Byron Bay, Australia. This property, acquired in 2014, became their dream home, but they have recently opted for a change of scenery.

The reason that led the couple to leave their home was to enjoy a getaway in Barcelona. These brief vacations, away from their work commitments and routine, have been an opportunity to connect with Spanish culture, Elsa's native country. Along with them, their children have also traveled, with whom they have shared unique moments exploring the city.

| Europa Press

During their stay, Elsa took advantage of her visit to Barcelona to shoot an advertising campaign for a renowned footwear brand. The campaign took her to a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city, while Chris dedicated himself to sightseeing.

Meanwhile, Elsa fulfilled her work commitments, Chris made sure to enjoy his free time with his little ones. This balance of work and leisure shows a more relaxed side of the couple, away from the demands of their work obligations.

One of the areas Hemsworth fell in love with was the Gothic Quarter, where he enjoyed the area's artisanal shops. He shared this experience openly on his social media, showing his fascination for the city's artisanal products. In fact, he even purchased several knives at the historic Ganiveteria Roca cutlery shop.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Enjoy a Brief Vacation in Barcelona

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have managed to make the most of their brief getaway to Barcelona. Taking advantage of the good weather, the couple perfectly combined work and family leisure.

Once the Spanish actress had finished her professional commitments, she joined her family to enjoy together. For Elsa, this trip has been an opportunity to reconnect with her Spanish roots and enjoy the landscape and gastronomy. Chris joined, aware of how important it is for his wife to return to her native country.

Since they decided to join their paths, the actor has shown great interest in Elsa's culture and origins. For Hemsworth, this trip also represented a way to enjoy local art and culture while creating unforgettable memories with his family.

It's not the first time the couple has decided to spend time with family in Spain. Last summer, Pataky and Hemsworth chose the City of Counts for their vacation coinciding with Elsa's birthday. They visited the most emblematic places in the area and enjoyed its gastronomy.

Through social media, they showed everything from bike rides along the seafront to a visit to the Ballom Museum. The couple went completely unnoticed and blended in with the thousands of tourists flooding the streets of the capital. "I had the best day," Elsa wrote after enjoying a very special birthday with her family.