This Is the Reason Why Carlota Corredera Doesn't Want to Hug Kiko Hernández

Carlota Corredera has started her third episode of Tentáculos with a recap of the golden minute from the previous episode. This stellar moment took place during her interview with Kiko Hernández, an encounter that caused great expectation. There was a moment that caught attention: when Carlota Corredera didn't want to hug Kiko Hernández.

To provide context to the situation, the show aired a video from the past episode in which Kiko Hernández asked Carlota for a hug. The host, without hesitation, replied with a phrase that caught everyone's attention: "As I once told Benita: Wait a bit." This comment sparked controversy, as it was interpreted as a firm refusal to Kiko's show of affection.



After watching the footage, Carlota decided to clarify what happened and explained that today she was able to message with Kiko Hernández. They both gave each other "thanks" for the interview they shared in the previous show. However, the distance between them remains evident.

Carlota Corredera Talks About Hugs to Kiko Hernández

Carlota Corredera was firm in her statements. "I was sincere and I want to believe that he was too," she expressed firmly.



Additionally, she explained the reasons behind her refusal to hug: "When he says 'give me a hug,' at first it doesn't come naturally to me because it would be a very fake hug." Her words made it clear that, for her, gestures of affection can't be forced.

The host continued explaining her stance. "At that moment it didn't come naturally. I don't give forced hugs or kisses, especially on TV," she assured.

Carlota Corredera Assures That Her Interview with Kiko Hernández Wasn't Planned

Carlota wanted to make it clear that she doesn't seek to appear as if a relationship that no longer exists is still there. "I don't want the viewer to think this is planned because it isn't," she emphasized with conviction.



Finally, Carlota confessed the real reason she didn't want to hug Kiko Hernández. "I don't feel it now," she stated sincerely.

She recalled that their friendship broke a while ago and, therefore, there's no sense in forcing a closeness that no longer exists. With these words, she closed the topic, making her stance on her current relationship with the collaborator clear.