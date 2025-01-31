This is Raimon, the unknown son of Antoni Bassas who is the spitting image of his father

Antoni Bassas has been in the news in recent days. The journalist has sparked controversy after harshly criticizing the actions of a Guardia Urbana officer in the Raval neighborhood. His reaction hasn't gone unnoticed, and his name has made headlines due to this incident.

However, beyond his public life, there is a lesser-known aspect of his family environment: his son, Raimon Bassas. The young man has built a solid career in a completely different field from his father.

Antoni Bassas and his son are like two peas in a pod

While his father has dedicated his life to the media, Raimon has chosen to pursue a professional path linked to the wine sector. Born in Barcelona, he has focused his career on wine management and exportation.

A sector in which he has successfully established himself thanks to his knowledge and experience in the field. He currently works as an export manager, collaborating with renowned local winemakers and expanding the presence of wines in international markets.

Beyond his role in the wine industry, Raimon is also behind El Tros, an exclusive space in Barcelona. Although initially oriented toward gastronomy, over time it has evolved into a reference place for private events.

His management reflects Raimon's commitment to diversifying and strengthening his presence in the sector. Additionally, after taking a look at his social media, everything suggests that El Tros has established itself as a reference space in Barcelona.

Antoni Bassas's son has an exclusive business in Barcelona

One of the main attractions of El Tros is the ability to offer unique experiences to clients, including personalized wine tastings. Thanks to Raimon's experience in the wine world, the space has managed to differentiate itself with an exclusive approach.

This commitment to quality and specialization has turned the project into a benchmark for wine lovers in the city. Despite his father's notoriety, Raimon has managed to build his own path away from the media spotlight.

There is no doubt that Antoni Bassas's son is succeeding in the wine industry. Additionally, his business management skills have demonstrated that, although his career is different from his father's, they share a passion for excellence and commitment to their work.