The Audience of 'TardeAR' Falls Silent over What Happened with Mario Picazo Live

The set of TardeAR experienced an unexpected moment. Mario Picazo attended the program to provide the weekend weather forecast. His visit was full of good news: he confirmed that the sun will smile upon us and that we will enjoy spring-like weather.

A prediction that delighted Frank Blanco and Verónica Dulanto, the program's hosts. As both revealed live, they were waiting for Mario to give them this good news after last week's rains.

| Telecinco

But Picazo didn't just talk about the good weather. Live, he announced that there will be a time change next weekend. "We have a time change, and therefore, we will sleep one hour less," he reported.

Mario Picazo Does Something That Leaves Everyone Speechless on TardeAR

Additionally, he revealed another astronomical phenomenon: "We will have a partial solar eclipse." This information surprised everyone present on the set.

However, what left the audience speechless wasn't the weather or the eclipse. After his words, the cameras focused on his feet, and something unexpected was seen. Mario Picazo was wearing a sling on his right foot.

Nobody knew anything about it. Silence took over the set. Everyone looked at the screen in surprise, trying to understand what had happened.

Verónica Dulanto was the first to react: "We brought you here limping," she said, causing Picazo to laugh. Frank Blanco, surprised, commented: "Mario looks like he needs a good rest." The attention focused on the meteorologist, who smiled despite his evident discomfort.

Mario Picazo Surprises the Entire Audience of TardeAR Because of His Foot

The atmosphere relaxed when Verónica added humorously: "What a scare, I thought you were going to say something else." Laughter filled the set, infecting the collaborators and Picazo himself. The tension of the moment dissipated, allowing the program to continue normally.

Despite the unexpected incident, Mario Picazo maintained his characteristic smile and professionalism. He explained that he recently got injured and needs rest, although he assured that he is fine.

His presence left great headlines and an unforgettable moment on the program. Undoubtedly, a day full of surprises for the TardeAR team and its audience. A broadcast that will remain in the memory of the viewers.