Princess Leonor's Circle Reveals What's Happening in Elcano: 'it's a Lie'

Princess Leonor's entourage has broken their silence and revealed what is happening on Elcano: she is not in a relationship with a fellow cadet. Following photos of the heiress enjoying Brazil's pre-carnival, it was rumored that she had been seen kissing a midshipman. After a thorough investigation, sources close to Leonor state that "it's a lie, no kiss, nothing."

The witness of that night claims they couldn't capture the moment but did see the kiss between Leonor and a mysterious young man. The identity of the boy was unknown, but he was identified as one of the princess's companions on Elcano with whom she would have a relationship. However, Leonor's entourage denies this information and the fact that the heiress has a romantic affair at sea.

Princess Leonor has been in the spotlight during her journey on the training ship Elcano. This trip, which is part of her training as a midshipman, has sparked a great deal of media interest. Recently, rumors emerged about an alleged kiss between Leonor and a fellow traveler, which has caused various reactions.

The rumors began to circulate after Leonor's arrival in Brazil, where the ship made a stop. TardeAR echoed a moment that, according to a witness, would have been a kiss between the princess and a companion. However, Leonor's entourage has denied this version, clarifying that there was no such kiss.

"It's a lie, no kiss, nothing," they explain about what is happening inside Elcano and the possible romantic relationship of Leonor with a companion. It is the magazine ¡Hola! that has compiled all the information that has emerged from the princess's trip to Brazil.

After speaking with people close to the heiress, they denied the testimony pointing to a "scene of love" between Leonor and her companion. In addition to denying this version, they explained that it was all due to a misunderstanding and revealed what exactly happened.

What Happened with Princess Leonor Outside Elcano Comes to Light

Princess Leonor's arrival in Brazil did not leave anyone indifferent. After three weeks of travel, it was the first time Elcano's crew set foot on solid ground and did so during the carnival week. During her stay in Brazil, Leonor and her companions enjoyed various cultural and social activities.

One of them was the Terça da Benção party, which precedes the famous and international Brazilian carnivals. The heir to the throne was enjoying herself with the rest of her companions when the supposed kiss, now denied by the entourage, occurred.

According to the version accessed by the aforementioned magazine, it was all a misinterpretation. During the party, the midshipmen realized that the princess was being photographed and decided to "protect her."

To do this, they surrounded her and the young man in the famous blue jersey stood in front of her. This could have given the wrong impression that a kiss was taking place. Despite the speculations, they emphasize that there was no such contact between the two young people and that it was all a misunderstanding.

Therefore, it is ruled out that Leonor is experiencing a romantic affair within Elcano as initially speculated. Since the young man who supposedly kissed her was a companion, it was suggested that their relationship had begun long before boarding.

However, Leonor's entourage denies it, so the princess would not have found love at sea.