Princess Leonor Makes a Firm Decision Before Meeting Donald Trump

Princess Leonor continues her military training at sea en route to Colombia. After her much-discussed reunion with her mother, there are still several ports where the Juan Sebastián Elcano ship will stop. Shocking is her arrival in New York, expected in the first days of June, when the heiress, before meeting Donald Trump, will be received by her paternal grandmother.

Although it was initially mentioned that the daughter of the kings would first meet the President of the United States, it is not yet confirmed. A significant gesture that would have been a nod to the moment in 1987 when then-Prince Felipe met with Ronald Reagan at the White House.

| Europa Press

Queen Sofía Will Be the One to Receive Princess Leonor Upon Her Arrival at the Port of New York

Now everything points to the person who will receive Leonor upon her arrival on American soil being her paternal grandmother, Queen Sofía. A decision made in Zarzuela that aims, according to the newspaper Monarquía Confidencial, to "reinforce the role of the emeritus queen as an integrating figure in the Royal House."

Meanwhile, this meeting will also serve to "strengthen personal ties between generations," sources consulted by the aforementioned media pointed out.

| Casa Real

Princess Leonor's stay in New York will last, if everything goes as planned, almost two weeks. Specifically, the heiress will remain in the Big Apple from June 5 to 19.

During this period, the daughter of Felipe VI would have time to coincide with the U.S. president. Another matter is whether Donald Trump agrees to this institutional and protocol meeting.

Leonor Could Recreate the Photograph Her Father Starred in Almost Four Decades Ago

The truth is that, if it happens, that moment would come in a turbulent context regarding international and economic politics. For this reason, it would carry even more weight within Princess Leonor's diplomatic and protocol training.

It is also worth remembering the special connection of the Princess of Asturias with the city of skyscrapers. New York was the first major international capital she visited without her parents. Specifically, it was in April 2024, during the Easter holidays, before resuming her training at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza, when the heiress crossed the pond.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

We will have to wait just a few weeks to see if the princess is finally received at the White House, as happened with her father almost four decades ago. Then the photograph of the U.S. president with the prince went around the world. An image that could again be repeated with the media impact that would entail internationally.