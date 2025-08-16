Hansi Flick is clear about it, they need to repeat what they did with Pedri: 'The chosen one is...'

Politician Aina Vidal said a few years ago that soccer is nothing more than "eleven men tapping a ball." Well, thank goodness. This wonderful spherical world goes far beyond what millions of people see weekly on television or at the stadium. It's a game, but at the same time, it's much more than a game.

Success in soccer doesn't come from chance or luck, but from causality and from proper planning and strategy. That's why clubs aren't made up only of the men who tap the ball, but there are also hundreds of employees who carry out various tasks as necessary as kicking the ball.

Just recently, we've seen how the work of a medical team at Barça has resulted in giving a player enough power to become the best in the world in his position. Pedri promised the sky in his first appearances on the field, but injuries became an insurmountable wall for him and everyone had already lost hope. That project of a Canarian midfielder who came to replace the legend of Xavi and Iniesta had come to nothing.

| Europa Press

Suddenly, a man arrived who completely changed the course of the Tegueste native's career: Julio Tous. The head fitness coach at FC Barcelona, who landed in the Catalan capital in April 2024, still with Xavi, developed a specific individual physical training plan for Pedri. With this, he tried to thoroughly understand the entire muscular system of "8" to identify how it could be prevented that he would have to visit the infirmary so frequently.

It's clear that his work has borne fruit, it certainly has. All those months when Pedri suffered injury after injury are now a thing of the past; his new reality is quite different. The only match he missed with Barça last season was due to gastroenteritis. There's been no sign of muscular injuries for more than a year now.

Dani Olmo, following in Pedri's footsteps

Now, according to Mundo Deportivo, the one undergoing this preventive method is Dani Olmo. The Egarense has also had to deal with a large number of absences due to muscular ailments this past season and Flick wants him healthy. His profile is essential in the German coach's plans.

| Europa Press

Thus, during this summer, Dani Olmo has followed this specific training plan. A few weeks ago, he underwent an exhaustive study of his muscle fibers and, as a result, a training routine has been created for him focused on preventing injuries and improving his physical performance. Exactly the same as what had previously been done with Pedri.

If Dani Olmo stops being made of glass, it would be the best news for Barça this season. If 55 million were invested in his signing last summer, it was because he's that type of footballer capable of making a difference in Barça's play. Barça's soccer in the final third goes through Dani Olmo's boots, a player who is also very effective in front of goal.

Having recovered the best version of Pedri has undoubtedly been Flick's best signing since he arrived at Barça. The German is very satisfied with the work of the medical staff members and now wants to repeat the strategy with Dani Olmo. It is clear, then, that it's not enough to have eleven good men tapping the ball; there are other small intricacies that must also be handled. Doing so effectively is crucial for success.