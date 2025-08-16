Confirmed, Andriy Lunin has a new team: 'Thanks to Pep Guardiola I can go to the...'

The future of Andriy Lunin at Real Madrid has been a recurring topic for several seasons. Despite his great talent and strong performances, the Ukrainian has been the team's second goalkeeper, behind Thibaut Courtois, one of the best goalkeepers in history. In this context, Lunin has had few opportunities to shine as a starter.

The situation doesn't seem to be changing, since when Courtois is available, it's almost unthinkable for Andriy Lunin to take his place. However, his quality is unquestionable. That's valued in the transfer market.

| Europa Press

Andriy Lunin is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, with great agility, impressive reflexes, and an ability to generate security for his defensive line. It's no surprise that several major European clubs have shown interest in him. Even though his future seems to be in Madrid, everything could change after Pep Guardiola's decision.

Pep Guardiola gives Andriy Lunin an opportunity, but not in his team

Recently, Andriy Lunin has been tempted by some of the best teams in the world, but Manchester United has already emerged as the club most firmly interested. Rúben Amorim's team is looking to strengthen their goal, and Lunin has become an attractive option for the future. There is talk that United would be willing to pay between €20 and €25 million ($21.8M–$27.2M) to close the deal.

At Manchester United, they are clear that Andriy Lunin is a goalkeeper of great quality. For now, there is no offer, but what seems to have accelerated everything is a key factor: the intervention of Pep Guardiola.

Lunin's situation has taken an unexpected turn thanks to a move by Manchester City. In recent days, Pep Guardiola's team has shown strong interest in signing Gianluigi Donnarumma, the talented PSG goalkeeper.

Donnarumma was Manchester United's No. 1 option, but Pep Guardiola's appearance changes everything. Now, with the Italian goalkeeper's arrival at City, the path is clear for Andriy Lunin to go play at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola's impact on this process has been crucial. City's interest in Donnarumma could completely change Andriy Lunin's future. Manchester United are closely following the situation and could send the first proposal in the coming days; we'll see what Florentino Pérez responds.