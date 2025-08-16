Official: Walmart has the superfood most recommended by nutritionists in the USA

In the world of nutrition, certain foods gain prominence for their ability to provide great benefits in small portions. Among the healthiest options, one has captured the attention of experts and consumers. Its versatility and nutritional value have made it a recurring choice in balanced meal plans.

This is chia seeds, a product available at Walmart for around 10 euros per package. This food stands out for its richness in omega-3, protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Sports dietitian Roxana Ehsani, based in Miami, recommends it as a base for a healthy and easy-to-prepare breakfast.

A complete and quick-to-prepare breakfast

Ehsani, known for combining regular exercise with a balanced diet, has shared her favorite recipe: chia pudding, according to El Español. To make it, you just need to mix several tablespoons of seeds with milk and let them rest in the refrigerator overnight. The next day, you get a creamy texture that's ideal for complementing with other ingredients.

The expert advises adding fresh fruit, almond butter, and granola or nuts before eating it. This way, the result is a nutritious breakfast that helps you stay full throughout the morning. At Walmart you can find different brands such as Better Body Foods, Great Value, or Terrasoul Superfoods.

This preparation is not only simple but also adaptable to different tastes and dietary needs. You can use plant-based or animal milk, as well as vary the fruits and toppings to achieve unique combinations.

Health benefits that support its consumption

Chia seeds provide healthy fats that help protect the heart and improve blood circulation. Their high omega-3 content also contributes to joint care, promoting mobility and reducing the risk of inflammation. These benefits make them an important ally for those who want to keep an active lifestyle.

Combined with ingredients like milk, berries, and nuts, they offer an extra supply of calcium, potassium, and protein. These nutrients are essential for strengthening bones and muscles, as well as for keeping energy stable throughout the day. The fiber present in chia also supports digestive health and helps control appetite.

As a versatile food, it can be incorporated not only in puddings but also in smoothies, salads, or healthy desserts. Its ease of use and nutritional profile have positioned it as one of the most recommended options by nutritionists in the United States. With affordable options at Walmart, it has become a staple that combines health, flavor, and convenience.