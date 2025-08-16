Dani Carvajal has personally offered himself, it's the only solution: Xabi Alonso accepts

Dani Carvajal is synonymous with Real Madrid, since after being raised in La Fábrica, he has been a pillar at right back for over a decade. His commitment, leadership, and quality have earned him the captain's armband. Despite his age and injuries, Carvajal remains a reference point at the club.

However, the arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold has created competition in his position. The Englishman, with his offensive ability and experience, has been signed to strengthen the right flank. Although Dani Carvajal has shown his willingness to compete, the reality is that Alexander-Arnold has an advantage in Xabi Alonso's plans.

Dani Carvajal's proposal to Xabi Alonso

In this situation, Dani Carvajal has made a strategic decision. Instead of settling for a secondary role, he has personally offered himself to Xabi Alonso to play as a center back. Aware of the team's tactical needs and his own versatility, Carvajal believes that he can also contribute in the center of defense.

Xabi Alonso, known for his ability to adapt players to different roles, has replied positively to Dani Carvajal's proposal. The captain's experience and leadership could be crucial in a defense that seeks to consolidate itself. In a defense with three center backs, the "2" could become a very important pillar for the team.

Xabi Alonso's acceptance

After considering the offer, Xabi Alonso has decided to accept Dani Carvajal's proposal. The coach believes that his adaptation to the center of defense will strengthen the team. In addition, Carvajal's presence in that position will allow for greater tactical flexibility and better ball distribution from the back.

This decision also reflects Xabi Alonso's trust in his players' ability to adapt to different roles. Dani Carvajal, like other footballers, has shown his willingness to contribute to the team's success in any position. His priority is to be a starter as a right back, but he has already shared with Xabi that, if needed, he can also play as a center back.

Dani Carvajal's move changes everything

The repositioning of Dani Carvajal as a center back has several implications for Real Madrid. First, it offers an immediate solution to the team's defensive needs. In addition, it allows for greater rotation in the squad, which is essential in a demanding season.

On the other hand, this decision highlights the importance of tactical versatility in modern soccer. Xabi Alonso has shown himself to be a coach capable of getting the most out of his players, adapting them to different situations and needs.

Dani Carvajal, by offering to play as a center back, has once again shown his commitment to Real Madrid. Xabi Alonso, by accepting this proposal, has made a decision that strengthens the team both tactically and in terms of leadership. Together, they seek to lead the club to new successes in the 2025/26 season.