Verified: thousands of Verizon customers will face major disappointment in a few days

If you're a Verizon customer, this is a time when you should look at your bill with special attention. Although at first glance it may seem like everything remains the same, you could soon notice changes that will directly affect your wallet. Starting in September, many users of the carrier will begin to feel the impact of new measures that have already started to generate controversy in forums.

This isn't just a simple update of terms. What's coming could leave thousands with a bad taste in their mouths.

The relationship between loyal customers and telecommunications companies has always been a delicate balance. For years, Verizon rewarded the loyalty of some users with special discounts on their mobile plans. However, that policy is coming to an end.

Recently, the company began sending notifications informing that several of those financial benefits will no longer apply. This will start on September 1. This has caused annoyance, especially among those who saw those discounts as a form of recognition for staying with the company for so long.

Verizon causes great discontent

The changes don't stop there. In addition to eliminating certain loyalty discounts, Verizon has announced an increase in several of their administrative fees. These charges aren't included in the base price of the plans.

This means that many users could see unexpected increases in their monthly bill even though the cost of the plan itself hasn't changed. Specifically, the administrative fee will go from $3.50 to $3.78 per line with voice calls. Meanwhile, for data-only lines, such as those used in tablets, the increase will be much greater: from $1.60 to $3.97.

Even the telecommunications recovery fee will rise, although more slightly, from $0.19 to $0.21. Verizon defends these increases as a "periodic review" necessary to cover operational and regulatory expenses. But the truth is that most customers will notice it directly on their bills.

The company assures that the increase will be less than 30 cents per line. However, when several services are added to the same account, the impact can be considerable.

Some users in forums like Reddit have already shared screenshots of the messages sent by Verizon. Many claim to have lost discounts of $10, $15, and even $25 for having multiple lines. However, it seems that discounts that still have a future expiration date will be kept until they expire.

Curiously, Verizon has started offering new promotions. Especially for certain customers who request the PIN code needed to switch to another company. Some have interpreted this as a tactic to prevent the loss of subscribers in the face of imminent discontent.