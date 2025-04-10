Prince William, Speechless upon Learning What Happened to Kate Middleton as a Child

James Middleton has once again opened his heart in a recent interview, highlighting the unique relationship he keeps with his family, especially with his sisters, Kate and Pippa. In his words, James fondly recalled how, as a child, he always had his two sisters as maternal figures. "I joke saying I had three mothers: my mother and my two sisters, who were maternal figures for me," he commented, making it clear how fortunate he feels for that.

A Bond That Endures

Despite having already reached 38 years old, James continues to live in the same area where he grew up. He settled there with his wife, Alizée, and their 18-month-old son, Inigo, on a farm in the Berkshire countryside. The peaceful life he enjoys, along with his six dogs, allows him to be close to his family, who live just a few minutes away in Bucklebury.

| Europa Press

James proudly states: "We are a very close family and are lucky to see each other a lot." The Middleton family's commitment to their unity is evident in James's words, who highlights how his parents, Carole and Michael, play a key role in keeping them together. "They've instilled in us that family can't be taken for granted," he reflected.

A Bond That Keeps Growing

In his memoirs, James shared intimate moments of his family life, such as when Kate gave him the news of her engagement to Prince William. "We sat down to chat in a corner of the pub," James recalled, describing how, despite the big news, they kept it discreet. Kate, Pippa, and he had a close relationship and always supported each other, even in the most exciting moments.

| en.e-noticies.cat, GTRES, Europa Press

Although James was the youngest of the siblings, he assures that he wasn't "spoiled," but admits he probably got away with things more than once. Over the years, his relationship with Kate and Pippa has strengthened, and little Inigo, his son, has witnessed that family love. According to James, both Kate and Pippa have donated a lot of clothes to their nephew, especially garments with great sentimental value, as they remember when their own children wore those same clothes.

The Future of the Middleton Family

James is excited to see how his son Inigo will grow up surrounded by such a close-knit family. "He's lucky to have older cousins who will look after him and teach him," he expressed fondly. The solid family ties among the Middletons will continue to be a constant for the new generations, who will also enjoy the closeness and unconditional support that characterizes this royal family.