Prince William Makes a Decision With His Brother Harry and Nothing Will Be the Same

The relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry has been broken for years, with no signs of reconciliation in the short term. King Charles III's sons have taken opposite paths and, although they have coincided in some official visits, they have never sought a personal reunion.

The Heir to the Throne Plans a Visit to the United States Without Intention of Seeing His Brother

While Harry has been in London on several occasions without seeing his brother, William has never traveled to the United States to visit him. Now, the possibility of a trip by the heir to the British throne to U.S. territory could generate even more tensions between the brothers.

According to British media, President Donald Trump would be organizing an official invitation for William to visit the White House. If realized, it would be a new blow for the Duke of Sussex, as his brother would cross the Atlantic, but not precisely to see him.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

The Relationship Between Prince William and Donald Trump Strengthens

Close sources claim that Trump was impressed with the Prince of Wales when they both coincided in December at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. It is said that the U.S. president described him as "a great guy" and highlighted his elegance, even directly commenting that he looked "really good".

After that meeting, Trump expressed his interest in officially receiving Prince William in Washington. However, for the visit to be realized, the corresponding diplomatic protocol must be followed. The invitation is expected to be extended when British Prime Minister Keir Starmer travels to the United States in the coming days.

The president would also be willing to receive Kate Middleton, although he understands that her health condition might prevent her from joining her husband. The Princess of Wales is still in the recovery process following her cancer diagnosis.

| Twitter, @MeghansMole

A New Rift in the Royal Family

If Prince William's visit to the U.S. finally takes place, it will inevitably be interpreted as a snub to Harry. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settled in California, the Princes of Wales have made no attempt to visit them, which has reinforced the distance between them. This gesture could mark a new turning point in the already deteriorated relationship between the brothers.

Meanwhile, Trump not only seeks to strengthen ties with William but also with King Charles III. It has been reported that the U.S. president plans to visit the United Kingdom soon. Donald Trump could be received at Balmoral Castle, a residence that has only hosted one former U.S. president in history.

This rapprochement between the British monarchy and the American leader is part of a broader diplomatic strategy. In fact, Charles III and Camilla are expected to soon embark on a tour of the United States and Canada to strengthen relations between countries. While William strengthens ties with powerful figures, Harry remains on the sidelines, increasingly distanced from the royal family.