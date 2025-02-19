Prince William and Charles Iii Execute the Final Revenge: Banished Forever

Prince Andrew Reaches 65 in a Very Different Context from What Used to Surround His Birthdays in the Past. His Distance from the British Royal Family Is Becoming More Evident. Moreover, His Public Image Continues to Deteriorate Due to the Constant Scandals That Have Tainted His Career in Recent Years.

A Discreet Celebration Amid a Complicated Scenario

Since Charles III Assumed the Throne, His Brother's Position Within the Monarchy Has Weakened Significantly. The Duke of York's Involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein Case Led to a Series of Measures That Distanced Him from His Official Responsibilities. The Prince Lost Privileges and Was Relegated to the Sidelines of the Institution.

Despite the King's Attempts to Have Him Leave Royal Lodge, Andrew Continues to Reside in the Luxurious Property Located in Windsor. He Is Expected to Celebrate His Anniversary There in a Private Gathering, Away from Public Scrutiny and with a Very Small Circle of Close Friends.

New Controversies and Questionable Relationships

The Controversies Surrounding Prince Andrew Have Not Ceased. In December, His Name Reappeared in the Headlines Due to His Alleged Closeness with Yang Tengbo, a Chinese Businessman Accused of Being Linked to a Spy Network. Although Tengbo Himself Denied These Accusations, the Scandal Reinforced the Duke of York's Image as a Figure Involved in Compromising Situations.

On This Subject, Writer Andrew Lownie Ironized in Statements to the British Press. "I Don't Think the Chinese Ambassador Intends to Show Up There," Referring to Andrew's Birthday Celebration.

Despite His Fall from Grace Within the Royal Family, the Duke Has Tried to Regain Some Business Activity. Before His Departure from the Monarchy, He Led 'Pitch@Palace,' a Program Supporting Entrepreneurs Based at Buckingham Palace. Although the Project Was Dissolved in 2020, Recent Reports Indicate That He Might Be Organizing New Events in Japan with a Similar Initiative.

The Unconditional Support of His Daughters and Sarah Ferguson

Amid This Complex Landscape, Prince Andrew Has Had the Unwavering Support of His Daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Both Have Made Constant Visits to Royal Lodge, Organizing in Shifts to See Their Father with the Intention of Cheering Him Up. "Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Have Been Taking Turns Spending Weekends with Their Father, Bringing Their Children to Lift His Spirits," They Assured.

Alongside Them, Sarah Ferguson Has Also Been a Fundamental Pillar in the Duke of York's Life. Despite Having Divorced Years Ago, the Duchess of York Has Remained by His Side, Supporting Him in the Most Difficult Moments. She Remains His Greatest Ally Against the Growing Isolation He Faces Within the Monarchy.

With His 65th Birthday, Prince Andrew Faces a Completely Different Reality from Previous Years. Far from Public Life and with His Image Increasingly Deteriorated, His Future Within the British Royal Family Remains Uncertain.