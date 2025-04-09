Prince Harry Suffers for Meghan Markle and His Children: They're Not Safe

Prince Harry is back in London to face a new legal battle related to his security. After a legal process that began years ago, the Duke of Sussex is still fighting for the British government to provide him with protection during his visits to the country. His decision to step away from the British royal family resulted in the loss of government-funded police security, and now, Harry seeks to have it granted again.

This trip comes at a delicate time, just after Harry suffered a setback in court. Despite a court's refusal last year, which ruled that he and his family would not receive the requested protection, Harry continues to fight for it. His return to London to appeal this decision has caused media attention, especially because it presents itself as a personal matter, without the support of his wife or children.

| Instagram, @meghan

A Solitary Legal Battle

Prince Harry has arrived in London amid a strong security presence, although, despite the seriousness of the process, he was seen in a relaxed demeanor. Cameron Walker, a journalist specializing in the British Royal House, noted that Harry is willing to take the risks, but not his family. Walker explained that Harry travels alone because he considers that what is offered to him in terms of protection is not enough to keep his family safe.

Although the British government has offered a limited agreement, allowing Harry to give 28 days' notice of his visits, he considers it inadequate. According to Walker, Harry still feels that this option is not sufficient for the safety of Meghan Markle and their children.

King Charles III in Italy and the Lack of Reconciliation

Curiously, Harry's return to London coincides with his father, Charles III's, trip to Italy. The British monarch landed in Rome just as Harry was arriving in the English capital, leaving very little room for a possible reunion between father and son. While Charles III is on a state visit with Queen Camilla, the reunion between them has become practically impossible.

| Europa Press, Pexels, Kristina Paukshtite

This distance between father and son has become more evident in recent years, especially after Harry's decision to move to California with his family. Now, with Charles III busy with his agenda in Italy, the reunion seems an even more distant possibility.

Meghan Markle, Focused on Her New Business

While Prince Harry is in London, his wife Meghan Markle remains focused on her new business venture in Los Angeles. The Duchess of Sussex has just launched her brand called As Ever, which offers products like jams, cookies, and infusions. Additionally, Meghan continues to make appearances on social media and some podcasts, promoting her new project and her Netflix series.

Meghan Markle has not commented on Harry's legal battle. She is clearly more focused on her own projects and keeping a low profile regarding her husband's legal matters.