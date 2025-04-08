Prince Harry Returns Home and Charles III and Camilla Have Already Made a Decision

Prince Harry has arrived in London at a key moment, just before his father, Charles III, departed on a trip to Italy for a state visit. This return, which is related to an ongoing legal dispute, has sparked speculation about a possible meeting between father and son. However, it is unclear if any conversation took place during the early hours of Harry's arrival.

Harry's trip to the British capital is linked to a legal battle with the Home Office. The Duke of Sussex is still fighting to obtain security for himself and his family during their stays in the United Kingdom. This legal controversy dates back some time, and at this moment Harry is appealing a High Court ruling that dismissed his request for protection.

| Europa Press

The court argued that Harry's status changed since he decided to step back from his royal duties in 2020. Despite this setback, the prince continues with his appeal, arguing that he and his family do not feel safe without adequate protection.

A Meeting with His Father?

Harry arrived in London just before his father, Charles III, and his wife Camilla departed for Italy for an official trip. This timing coincidence has raised questions about whether the prince intended to see his father. The relationship between them has been tense since Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step away from the royal family and move to California in 2020.

Meanwhile, Charles III and Camilla arrived in Rome on April 7 for a trip that includes visits to historic sites like the Colosseum and Dante's tomb. Additionally, the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, will host them for a dinner at the Quirinal Palace. This event coincides with the 20th wedding anniversary of the King and Queen, an important milestone for the couple.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

A Tense but Present Relationship

Despite years of estrangement, after Harry decided to step back as a member of the royal family, Harry's movements have raised some suspicions. Was the Duke seeking to take advantage of his visit to the United Kingdom to speak with his father, Charles III, at such a significant moment in the British monarch's life?

It is worth remembering that Charles III, 76 years old, is facing a difficult battle against cancer, which adds a layer of complexity to any possible meeting between them. However, so far, there is no official confirmation that father and son have had a meeting. We will have to wait to know if father and son have met.