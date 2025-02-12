Logo e-notícies EN
Alejandra Rubio and Pilar Vidal appear in the image, one of them has light brown hair and the other blonde, both looking at the camera.
Pilar Vidal talks about the relationship she maintains with Alejandra Rubio | Camara en.e-noticies.cat, GTRES, Atresmedia
PEOPLE

Pilar Vidal Confirms the News About Alejandra Rubio and Her Son: Almost No One Expected Something Like This

Journalist Pilar Vidal has revealed an unexpected detail related to her friendship with Alejandra Rubio

Vanesa González

Pilar Vidal surprises with the latest and unexpected confession she has made about Alejandra Rubio on Espejo Público, a fact that almost no one expected to hear. According to her confirmation, she still hasn't met the influencer's baby despite being one of her great friends.

This very morning, this well-known Antena 3 morning show dedicated part of its Más Espejo section to discussing all the latest news related to the content creator. Among them, the prohibition she has imposed on her mother.

Gema López on a television program talks about a family topic while an image of Carlo Costanzia and Alejandra Rubio hugging on the street is shown. Screenshot from 'Espejo Público'.
"Espejo Público" uncovers the rule Alejandra has set for her mother | Atresmedia

According to reports, Alejandra Rubio has asked Terelu Campos not to send photos of her son to anyone, a fact that has left more than one speechless. However, what has ultimately caused a great stir is Pilar Vidal's unexpected confession.

The television collaborator has left more than one speechless by assuring that she also doesn't have a photo of little Carlo. And all despite the good relationship she maintains with the influencer.

Pilar Vidal sitting on a television show with a colorful background and text on screen. Screenshot from 'Espejo Público'.
Pilar Vidal claims she hasn't seen Alejandra's son yet. | Atresmedia

As expected, this fact has not gone unnoticed among her colleagues on set. So much so that they haven't hesitated to ask Pilar Vidal if she has requested any image from Alejandra Rubio.

"I don't know if she would have given it to me or not, I'm just saying I haven't asked for it," assured the television collaborator, thus generating an immediate reaction from Gema López.

Pilar Vidal Leaves More Than One Speechless by Confirming She Still Hasn't Met Alejandra Rubio's Baby

After listening to Pilar Vidal, the co-host of Espejo Público couldn't help but share her thoughts on the matter. "I don't understand, it seems alien to me," assured Gema López. "I have a baby, and it's normal to show them... I mean, she cares a lot about Alejandra," she added.

Pilar Vidal and Gema López talk on a television show with a blue background and on-screen text that says
Gema is very surprised by Pilar Vidal's confession | Atresmedia

It was at this moment when the television collaborator and friend of Alejandra Rubio left everyone speechless by assuring that she still hasn't met little Carlo.

"I said that if I had said it... In fact, I still have to go meet the baby, I haven't gone yet," assured Pilar Vidal, causing great surprise among her colleagues.

"My goodness, what a friendship" or "Alejandra doesn't trust anyone" are some of the comments made by the collaborators of Espejo Público upon learning of this unexpected news.

However, returning to the main topic of the debate, Gema López considers that this situation is not "normal." "I'm surprised that one friend doesn't say to another: 'Hey, show me,'" assured Pilar Vidal's colleague.

