Mary of Denmark's Photo Everyone Is Talking About: the Situation Is Very Sad

The last few weeks have been marked by speculations surrounding the Danish royal family. The recent getaway of the Kings to Australia with their three young children has caused numerous speculations.

However, this Monday, Frederik and Mary of Denmark reappeared at an event of great symbolism and solemnity. This way, both have shown their unconditional support for the Ukrainian people in an emotional ceremony at Holmen Church in COPEnhagen.

The religious service, organized by the Danish Parliament on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, brought together prominent political and diplomatic figures. Upon their arrival at the historic temple, the monarchs were received by Parliament President Søren Gade.

There they were also awaited by the Ukrainian ambassador to Denmark, Andrii Yanevskyi, and members of the Government. Dressed in strict mourning, Frederik opted for a blue suit with a tie in neutral tones, while Mary dazzled in a gray wool coat.

The event was marked by heartfelt speeches, including that of Gade, who firmly expressed Denmark's stance on the conflict. "Russia is brutally trying to subdue Ukrainians and impose on them a regime they do not want."

"Therefore, Ukraine's war is also our war. Together with other democratic societies, we say no to the law of the strongest." Additionally, the Parliament President expressed his hope that such ceremonies will not be necessary in the future.

The words spoken during the ceremony deeply resonated with those present, but especially with the kings. As the service progressed, emotions became visible, and both Frederik and Mary appeared deeply moved.

However, it was the queen who starred in one of the most emotional moments of the day. Unable to hold back tears, she had to take a handkerchief from her purse to wipe her face several times.

Cameras captured her glassy gaze as she listened to the speeches, reflecting a shared pain with all attendees. Her sincere emotion has been highlighted in all media, making it clear that Frederik and Mary remain a symbol of closeness.