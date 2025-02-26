Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra Take a Step Further in Their Divorce: They Do It for Their Children

Breakups are always complicated, but when children are involved, the priority is usually to maintain family stability. Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra have decided to separate, but their main concern is that the process is carried out as amicably as possible.

Although the love that united them has come to an end, respect remains present, especially for the role they both play as parents. Thus, their priority is the well-being of their three children: Maria, Màrius, and Valentina.

Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra: The End of Their Marriage

In recent days, journalist Lorena Vázquez has provided more details about the separation on Sonsoles Ónega's program. She assured that the Manchester City coach and his wife are seeking an amicable and conflict-free divorce.

Additionally, the process is close to its conclusion, so in the coming weeks their marriage could be officially closed. With this decision, they both take a further step in their desire to maintain a relationship based on respect and cordiality.

| Twitter, @naijacele12

According to Lorena Vázquez, Guardiola and Serra's intention is for the separation to proceed without confrontations and in a civilized manner. "They want it to be amicable for the sake of their children. There will be no economic issues," explained the journalist.

They have built a life together based on respect and complicity. Thus, even though their paths diverge, they share the will to minimize the impact on their family.

Additionally, the journalist clarified an aspect that had caused speculation in recent days: "There are no third parties." This statement dismantles any rumors about infidelities or sentimental conflicts that could have precipitated the decision.

| Europa Press

Their Children, Their Greatest Priority

The couple has three children in common: Maria, Màrius, and Valentina. All three have grown up in a privileged environment, but each has chosen different paths. Maria has become a prominent figure in the London fashion world and on social media.

Meanwhile, Màrius has opted for a different path from his father. After successfully completing his studies in the United Kingdom, he has decided to venture into the business world, distancing himself from soccer. Valentina, the youngest in the family at 16 years old, remains focused on her education.

Guardiola's separation marks the end of an era, but it makes clear that their family remains the priority. In the coming weeks, more details about the outcome of the process will be known. However, the important thing is that both have decided to face this phase with respect.