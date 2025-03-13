Panic in Norway: Mette-Marit, Daughter-in-law of King Harald, Confirms the Worst Rumors

Marius Borg, son of Mette-Marit, continues to make headlines for his problematic behavior. The Norwegian Royal Family is going through one of its most challenging phases due to their son's legal issues, in addition to Mette-Marit's health. Marius has been embroiled in a serious controversy since the summer of 2024, when his ex-partner accused him of physical and emotional abuse.

This situation became even more complicated when other ex-girlfriends confirmed having similar experiences. Marius has received several restraining orders, has been in preventive detention, and entered a center abroad to treat his addictions. The Royal Family tried to distance themselves from him, but the press discovered that Mette-Marit was involved, helping her son at all times.

| Europa Press

The New Court Order Against Marius Borg

On March 2, one of the restraining orders imposed on Marius by one of his ex-girlfriends expired. However, on March 12, the Oslo District Court decided to maintain the restraining order until June 2. The police had requested to extend the order, but Marius challenged it through his lawyer.

"This has no practical importance for him, but it would have been good to get rid of the stigma," commented Marius's lawyer, Ellen Holager Andenæs. The court justified the extension of the order by noting that Marius might have violated the restriction in December by sending a message to his ex. Despite this, there has been no further contact between them, according to the Norwegian press.

Serious Accusations Complicating the Situation of Marius Borg and the Norwegian Royal Family

The accusations against Marius Borg are serious, although he has not acknowledged most of the charges against him. He has already admitted to an incident of physical violence with his ex-partner, which occurred in Frogner in August 2024, when he was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine. "I committed a physical assault and destroyed objects in an apartment after an argument," Marius declared to the press.

Among the cases are: an alleged sexual abuse of a 20-year-old woman and a non-sexual rape of another woman in the fall of 2024. Additionally, there was also an incident where he sexually assaulted a girl while she was sleeping. He is also accused of domestic violence against one of his ex-partners and threats through social media.

Marius Borg's situation seems to be at a point of no return. Despite the serious accusations against him, the support he receives from Mette-Marit and Haakon Magnus of Norway seems to have allowed him to avoid more severe consequences. However, the seriousness of the charges could lead him to face an uncertain future and puts the Norwegian Crown in a very complicated situation.