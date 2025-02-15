Paloma García-Pelayo Discovers Something Important About Anabel Pantoja: 'She's Tremendous'

Paloma García-Pelayo has referred to the attitude shown by Anabel Pantoja and her partner David Rodríguez after it became known that they are being investigated. The journalist highlighted how they are facing this complicated situation very differently. While David has appeared calm and relaxed in front of the media, "Anabel's concern is tremendous," the aforementioned journalist stated.

Initially, Anabel decided to remain locked in her home in Arguineguín after her daughter was discharged from the hospital. David, meanwhile, wanted to normalize the situation.

Although he is not accustomed to the media, the physiotherapist was the first to give explanations after their little one returned home. Additionally, he faced the commotion that arose after the investigation became known with complete naturalness.

Paloma García-Pelayo Warns of the Different Attitude Shown by Anabel and Her Boyfriend

It was last Wednesday when Anabel Pantoja decided to take a significant step forward. "My life goes on. I'm going to try to go out with the little one, who calms down with walks..." she told the reporters who had been waiting for her for days at the door of her house.

"Now I'm going to try to go out with my girl, go to the pharmacy, to the supermarket..." Anabel explained about her most immediate plans while asking for respect for them. In these statements, the Sevillian revealed her feelings. The Andalusian couldn't help but get emotional, a gesture that shows how complicated this process is for her.

Despite that apparent calm, the truth is that David Rodríguez is beginning to come to terms with the situation surrounding him. "He's more nervous because he's aware that he's in the spotlight. He left very quickly this morning," reported Nuria Chavero, a reporter from Vamos a ver from Arguineguín.

"David is not well," confirmed Antonio Rossi emphatically on the aforementioned Telecinco program. "The focus is on him, and he's a 26-year-old guy. The world has come crashing down on him," the collaborator clarified.

The Couple Faces This Complicated Situation in a Very Different Way

David's parents returned to the Canary Islands last week to support their son. Although he is trying to cope with the situation positively, the truth is that the Cordoban is feeling overwhelmed.

García-Pelayo recalled that Alma's parents testified before the judge on January 27. "It is very likely that soon we will see the entire medical team that treated the case testify," noted Carlos Quílez, confirming that the case will not be closed.

It is the Court 4 of San Bartolomé that is in charge of investigating the injuries the little one presented during her hospital admission. Meanwhile, last week it was revealed that Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez had decided to go their separate ways amid the judicial process.

The couple has different teams of lawyers for the ongoing investigation. A controversial decision for some but, apparently, common in this type of incident.