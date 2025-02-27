Surprise in Norway: King Harald Worries and Marta Luisa Knocks Out the Royal House

Norway is experiencing days of unrest. On one hand, King Harald's health has once again become a central concern, causing a great stir. On the other, his daughter, Märtha Louise, has been at the center of a new controversy that has put the Royal House in a delicate situation.

Two events that have completely shaken the tranquility of the Norwegian monarchy. They have caused a great stir in public opinion and sparked all kinds of comments and speculations about the future of the royal family.

| Europa Press

Harald of Norway Cancels His Schedule Due to Health Issues

The monarch, who just turned 88 years old, had to cancel his participation in an event scheduled at the Granåsen ski resort. His health condition prevents him from resuming his official commitments, which has raised alarms in the country.

The Royal House has explained that the reason is a cold. However, his advanced age and the medical issues he has been dealing with for years have made this absence cause great concern.

| Europa Press

Just a few days ago, Harald was seen at a public event in the Oslo diocese, where he attended the ordination of a new bishop. It was an intense day, with a large reception at the capital's City Hall.

This last event may have affected his health, weakening him even more. Although authorities insist there is no cause for alarm, the monarch's situation remains a sensitive topic.

| Europa Press

Märtha Louise at the Center of Controversy

Meanwhile, as her father faces new health problems, Märtha Louise of Norway is once again in the eye of the storm. The monarch's daughter renounced her royal duties after an agreement with the Royal House, which involved ceasing to use her title in commercial matters.

However, in a recent interview with a Danish media outlet, the aristocrat referred to herself several times as "princess." In doing so, she broke the pact she had sealed with her family.

This gesture has provoked a flood of criticism, as many believe that Märtha Louise continues to benefit from her royal status to boost her businesses. The controversy comes at a delicate time for the family, when King Harald's health is causing great concern.