No one expected what Omar Sánchez has done upon learning about Anabel Pantoja's problem.

Omar Sánchez has left more than one person speechless with the latest and unexpected decision he has made after learning about Anabel Pantoja's new big problem. The windsurfer didn't think twice when it came to speaking publicly about the accusations against his ex-wife.

It was in early January 2022 when the collaborator announced her separation from the Canary Islander, just four months after saying "I do." Since then, the relationship of this media-exposed ex-couple has been practically nonexistent.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Mediaset, Europa Press

However, following the hospitalization of little Alma, there was a small but significant rapprochement between Anabel Pantoja and her ex-husband. So much so that, on more than one occasion, we have seen Omar Sánchez show all his support to the content creator.

Now, the athlete has once again come forward to speak publicly about his ex-wife's latest problem. According to reports, the Court of Instruction number 3 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria has opened an investigation against her and David Rodríguez for alleged child abuse.

| @anabelpantoja00, Instagram

As expected, the document issued by the Communication Office of the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands has set off all the alarms. So much so that Anabel Pantoja had no choice but to come forward publicly to explain what happened.

Meanwhile, Omar Sánchez didn't think twice about publicly supporting his ex-wife again. "Cheer up, stay strong," the windsurfer wrote on his social media.

Omar Sánchez surprises with the reaction he had after learning about Anabel Pantoja's latest problem

In addition to expressing himself through social media, Omar Sánchez contacted the program TardeAR to send all his support and affection to Anabel Pantoja.

During his conversation with the aforementioned television program, the windsurfer emphasized that now, in these turbulent times, the most important thing is the well-being of little Alma.

| Mediaset

Words that, as expected, haven't gone unnoticed by Anabel Pantoja's followers. So much so that many have wanted to praise the attitude Omar Sánchez has had despite his conflict with the influencer.

Meanwhile, this same Thursday, January 30, the content creator returned to her Instagram profile visibly hurt. Through a new statement, the young woman wanted to explain what really happened:

"It pains me to have to make this video after everything I've been through.[...]It all comes because Alma on the 9th suffers a specific episode.[...]There is a protocol because the minor has a lot of protection, which we love and support."

A message that, as expected, some well-known figures have perfectly understood, including Omar Sánchez. Despite their estrangement, the Canary Islander has always been supporting Anabel Pantoja and her family.